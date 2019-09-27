×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott Among Seven Cast in Ryan Murphy Netflix Series ‘Hollywood’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ROB LATOUR/ERIK PENDZICH/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

Jim Parsons is hoping to make another big bang with his next role.

The actor-producer and Dylan McDermott are among nine who have joined Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” series at Netflix. The others jumping aboard are Samara Weaving, Maude Apatow, Joe Mantello, Laura Harrier and Jake Picking.

They join previous announced cast members including Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope and David Corenswet.

Murphy previously described the show, which received a straight-to-series order at the streamer, as “a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.” The exact nature of the plot is being kept under wraps, though Criss did confirm that the series will be set in the 1940s and that it is slated to debut on Netflix in May 2020. Murphy co-created the series with Ian Brennan.

More to come…

More TV

  • Super Soul Sunday Bob Iger

    Four Highlights from Oprah's Chat With Disney Chief Bob Iger on 'Super Soul Sunday'

    Oprah sat down with Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger to discuss his book, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” on OWN’s “Super Soul Sunday,” airing this Sunday, Sept. 29. Here are four highlights from their conversation about Iger’s more than four-decade long career in entertainment: Delayed Retirement For one thing, Iger thought he was going to [...]

  • 'Ghostwriter,' 'Helpsters,' 'Snoopy in Space' Apple

    Apple TV Plus Releases Trailers for 'Ghostwriter,' 'Helpsters,' 'Snoopy in Space'

    Apple TV Plus released first look trailers for the three series in its kids and family programming lineup that will launch with the service on Nov. 1. The first is a reimagined version of “Ghostwriter,” Sesame Workshop’s beloved series that originally ran from 1992 to 1995. In this version, a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore, [...]

  • Bullitt Rexford Metz Cinematographer

    Second-Unit DP Rexford Metz Took to the Sky and Water for Memorable Shots

    King of the second-unit cinematographers, Rexford Metz is second to none when it comes to getting shots on the ground, in water or high in the sky.  He operated the camera during the famed 10-minute chase sequence in “Bullitt” on the streets of San Francisco in 1968, and it was his coverage of muscle cars [...]

  • BLACK GIRL MAGIC

    Gabrielle Union Teams With 'South Side' Trio on Comedy 'Black Girl Magic' at NBC

    NBC is developing the comedy series “Black Girl Magic” with Gabrielle Union onboard as an executive producer, Variety has learned. The projects follows three estranged sisters who learn a mysterious secret about their family history that changes their lives and brings them back to the magical world of New Orleans. “Black Girl Magic” hails from the [...]

  • Sunnyside

    TV Ratings: New Shows Struggle Up Against 'Thursday Night Football'

    Thursday was a tricky night for new shows to debut given the presence of a titanic “Thursday Night Football” clash on Fox between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Sure enough, all five of the series which debuted struggled to make an impact. On NBC, “Perfect Harmony” starring Bradley Whitford debuted to a [...]

  • Anika Noni Rose Joins 'Little Fires

    Anika Noni Rose Joins 'Little Fires Everywhere' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anika Noni Rose will guest star on Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of “Little Fires Everywhere,” Variety has learned exclusively. Rose will play a character named Paula Hawthorne who is described as a renowned photographer and art professor in New York who becomes a mentor to Mia when she is young. Mia is portrayed by Tiffany Boone in [...]

  • 'BoJack Horseman' to End After Season

    'BoJack Horseman' to End After Season 6 on Netflix

    BoJack Horseman is riding off into the L.A. sunset. Netflix has announced that the forthcoming sixth season of the adult animated comedy will be its last. The streamer also revealed the concluding season will air in two parts, the first launching Oct. 25, 2019, and the second on Jan. 31, 2020. “BoJack Horseman” features the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad