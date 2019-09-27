Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott Among Seven Cast in Ryan Murphy Netflix Series ‘Hollywood’

Jim Parsons is hoping to make another big bang with his next role.

The actor-producer and Dylan McDermott are among nine who have joined Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” series at Netflix. The others jumping aboard are Samara Weaving, Maude Apatow, Joe Mantello, Laura Harrier and Jake Picking.

They join previous announced cast members including Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope and David Corenswet.

Murphy previously described the show, which received a straight-to-series order at the streamer, as “a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.” The exact nature of the plot is being kept under wraps, though Criss did confirm that the series will be set in the 1940s and that it is slated to debut on Netflix in May 2020. Murphy co-created the series with Ian Brennan.

More to come…