×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Wild Kingdom’ Host Jim Fowler Dies at 89

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jim Fowler Dead
CREDIT: Bei/REX/Shutterstock

Wild Kingdom” host Jim Fowler died on Wednesday, according to a tribute on the show’s website. He was 89.

Fowler co-hosted Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom” with Marlin Perkins beginning in 1963. He was also known for being a regular guest on “The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson,” and Fowler was close friends with the talk show host.

Fowler became interested in wildlife growing up on his family’s farm in Georgia. He studied zoology in college, where he was also a star baseball player. Fowler turned down offers from the Phillies and Yankees to pursue a career as a naturalist, according to his website.

Fowler aimed to educate the public about wildlife and encourage nature conservation.

Fowler said in a statement on his website, “What we have to do is ask ourselves, ‘What’s in it for me?’ Only then will we realize that the continued existence of wildlife and wilderness is ultimately important to the quality of life of humans.”

Bronx Zoo director Jim Breheny remembered the educator with a tweet, writing, “We were saddened to learn of the death of our friend Jim Fowler. Growing up this kid from the Bronx and millions of others spent every Sunday night w/ him and Wild Kingdom. He was a force and role model in my career choice. As a kid I could not have imagined becoming his friend.”

Fowler is survived by his wife and two children.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Patricia Heaton24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards,

    CBS Orders Three Dramas Including 'FBI' Spinoff, Four Comedies Including Patricia Heaton, Chuck Lorre Multi-Cams

    CBS has picked up three dramas and four comedies for the 2019-2020 season. The dramas are “Evil” from Robert and Michelle King, the spinoff “FBI: Most Wanted,” and the legal drama “All Rise,” formerly known as “Courthouse.” The comedies are the multi-cams “Broke,” “Carol’s Second Act,” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” and the single-cam “The Unicorn.” [...]

  • Ann Curry

    Ann Curry on Diversity, Workplace Harassment and Why HR Doesn't Work

    Ann Curry spoke out on workplace harassment and what can be done to change the culture that has allowed the behavior to continue for decades. The former TODAY host and award-winning NBC News journalist sat down for a candid conversation with Variety co-editor-in-chief Claudia Eller and “Chasing the Cure” executive producer and showrunner Kim Bondy at [...]

  • Stephen Dorff Michael Sheen Brittany Snow

    Fox Orders Four More Dramas, Two More Comedies for 2019-2020 Season

    The New Fox is ramping up for the 2019-2020 season with six new series pick ups. The broadcaster handed out orders for four dramas — “Deputy,” “Prodigal Son,” “neXt,” and the untitled Annie Weisman/Jason Katims project — as well as two comedies. One of the comedies is the animated series “The Great North” and the [...]

  • Bull CBS Amblin TV

    Amblin TV Pulls Out of 'Bull' at CBS Over Michael Weatherly Harassment Claims

    Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television will no longer produce the CBS drama “Bull,” Variety has learned. The move comes after series star Michael Weatherly was accused of making inappropriate comments to actress Eliza Dushku on set, with Dushku eventually receiving a $9.5 million settlement. Spielberg was an executive producer on the show along with Amblin TV heads [...]

  • Game of Thrones Composer Ramin Djawadi

    'Game of Thrones' Immersive Concert Tour to Resume This Fall

    “Game of Thrones” fans who are dreading the end of their beloved HBO series will get one final chance to celebrate their favorite fantasy when the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” kicks off a 20-city amphitheater tour Sept. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y. Ramin Djawadi’s Emmy-winning score will be played by symphony orchestras in New [...]

  • Conan O'Brien

    Conan O'Brien: Why I Decided to Settle a Lawsuit Over Alleged Joke Stealing

    “Conan” host Conan O’Brien was sued in July 2015 by Robert Alexander Kaseberg, who accused O’Brien and others on the TBS show of stealing five jokes from Kaseberg’s Twitter account and blog. Here, O’Brien explains why he reached a settlement in the case, which had been expected to go to trial in federal court in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad