×

Jim Bell Exits ‘Tonight Show,’ Leaving NBC After Nearly Three Decades

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jim Bell NBC Rio Olympics Producer
CREDIT: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

Jim Bell, the veteran producer who has supervised NBC mainstays ranging from “Today” to its Olympics broadcasts, will leave the company, parting ways after spending a year as the executive in charge of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“The past year with Jimmy and the terrific team at the show has been a blast, and I will always be grateful for this opportunity,” Bell said in a prepared statement. “But after serious contemplation, I realized I did not want to extend my time at the show. Those thoughts are part of larger ones I have been having about my career, and what has emerged for me is a strong desire to delve into something new — to build on my experience in news, sports, and entertainment so I can broaden and deepen my leadership role in the content universe.”

He will be replaced on an interim basis by Gavin Purcell, a writer and producer who helped launch Fallon’s tenure on “Tonight” and was with him during his time on NBC’s “Late Night,” focusing more heavily on digital and interactive elements of the program. Since that time, Purcell has served as head of media at Vox Media and was the producer in charge of Sarah Silverman’s topical comedy show on Hulu, “I Love You America.”

More to come….

 

More TV

  • The Crown Season 3 Olivia Colman

    TV Review: 'The Crown' Season 3, Starring Olivia Colman

    One of the most exemplary scenes of “The Crown,” both in its upcoming third season and of the series overall, concerns a royally botched television appearance. Hoping to prove to the country that they’re “perfectly normal people,” Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) and her family agree to be part of a documentary about their daily [...]

  • Jim Bell NBC Rio Olympics Producer

    Jim Bell Exits 'Tonight Show,' Leaving NBC After Nearly Three Decades

    Jim Bell, the veteran producer who has supervised NBC mainstays ranging from “Today” to its Olympics broadcasts, will leave the company, parting ways after spending a year as the executive in charge of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The past year with Jimmy and the terrific team at the show has been a blast, [...]

  • HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE

    TV Review: 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' on Disney Plus

    At first glance, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” seems like a blatant cannibalization of a Disney property as required by a streaming service that depends on nostalgia. At second glance — well, that’s entirely accurate. To its credit, though, the show is upfront about it, delivering its gentle twist on an aggressively inoffensive [...]

  • ellen-degeneres-walmart-clothing-collection-ev1

    Ellen DeGeneres to Receive Carol Burnett Award at Golden Globes

    Ellen DeGeneres has been tapped to receive the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s second-ever Carol Burnett Award. The honor will be handed out at the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5. The award, which honors TV notables, was introduced during last year’s ceremony; namesake Carol Burnett received the inaugural accolade. DeGeneres, who is set [...]

  • Simon Cowell, Fifth Harmony'The X Factor'

    Simon Cowell Goes Up Against Little Mix With New Show ‘The X Factor: The Band’

    It’s Simon Cowell versus Little Mix in a battle of upcoming TV talent shows. Cowell is launching “The X Factor: The Band,” a new format for ITV. The BBC recently announced “Little Mix The Search,” fronted by the eponymous band, which first came to the public’s attention after winning “The X Factor.” Relations between Cowell [...]

  • Devils

    Fremantle's Wildside Signs First-Look Deal With 'Devils' Creator Guido Brera (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fremantle-owned Italian production company Wildside has signed a first-look deal with trader-turned-writer Guido Brera, whose financial thriller “Devils” spawned the Sky series of the same title that recently launched at Mipcom sold by NBCUniversal Global Distribution. Brera worked as a trader in London before relocating to his native Italy, where he currently divides his time [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad