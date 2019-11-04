Jim Bell Exits ‘Tonight Show,’ Leaving NBC After Nearly Three Decades

Jim Bell, the veteran producer who has supervised NBC mainstays ranging from “Today” to its Olympics broadcasts, will leave the company, parting ways after spending a year as the executive in charge of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“The past year with Jimmy and the terrific team at the show has been a blast, and I will always be grateful for this opportunity,” Bell said in a prepared statement. “But after serious contemplation, I realized I did not want to extend my time at the show. Those thoughts are part of larger ones I have been having about my career, and what has emerged for me is a strong desire to delve into something new — to build on my experience in news, sports, and entertainment so I can broaden and deepen my leadership role in the content universe.”

He will be replaced on an interim basis by Gavin Purcell, a writer and producer who helped launch Fallon’s tenure on “Tonight” and was with him during his time on NBC’s “Late Night,” focusing more heavily on digital and interactive elements of the program. Since that time, Purcell has served as head of media at Vox Media and was the producer in charge of Sarah Silverman’s topical comedy show on Hulu, “I Love You America.”

