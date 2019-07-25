HBO Max Orders Comedy Pilot ‘Delilah’ Starring ‘La La Land’s’ Jessica Rothe

Jessica Rothe is set to star in and executive produce a comedy pilot set up at HBO Max, Variety has learned.

Titled “Delilah,” Rothe will star as the title character. After a life-changing event, Delilah’s first step toward putting her life back together is to introduce herself to a complete stranger who may or may not be her real father, and his family.

Rothe previously appeared in the Academy Award-winning film “La La Land” and has also starred in the two “Happy Death Day” films. She also starred in the MTV series “Mary + Jane,” with her other TV credits including shows like “Blue Bloods,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “High Maintenance.”

She is repped by WME and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

The original script for “Delilah” was written by Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan for the U.K.’s Channel 4. Kirker Butler will rewrite it for the U.S. Butler, Bea, Horgan, and Clelia Mountford will all executive produce along with Rothe. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment will also executive produce, with Kapital set to produce along with Horgan and Mountford’s Merman Films.

In addition to offering legacy content like “Friends” to subscribers, HBO Max is continuing to beef up its original offerings ahead of launch. It was recently announced that a new “Gossip Girl” series is in the works at the streamer, along with shows like an animated “Gremlins” series and shows starring Anna Kendrick and Ansel Elgort.