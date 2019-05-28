TV News Roundup: ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 3 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

×
In today’s roundup, Netflix announces the premiere date for the final season of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” and the basketball documentary “Q Ball” premieres tonight on FS1.

DATES

The third and final season of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” will launch on Netflix on June 14, making it the last entry in Netflix and Marvel’s TV series partnership. The titular super-strong private detective played by Kristen Ritter will have to repair the broken relationship with her friend Trish (Rachael Taylor) to take down a highly intelligent psychopath who crosses their paths. The 13-episode season also includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Benjamin Walker, Jeremy Bobb, Sarita Choudhury, Tiffany Mack, Jessica Frances Dukes, Aneesh Sheth and Rebecca DeMornay in its cast. “Jessica Jones” was one of six Marvel shows to air on the streamer, but all of those have been canceled as Disney prepares to launch its own streaming service.

Q Ball,” a Fox Sports Films documentary about incarcerated San Quentin State Prison basketball players, will debut tonight on FS1 at 9 p.m. ET. Executive produced by Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Media, the doc explores the lives of an inmate basketball team and their personal struggles on and off the court. The film will also run at the Laemmle Music Hall in Los Angeles between May 17-23 and New York’s Cinema Village from May 24-30.

