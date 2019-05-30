×
Jessica Brown Findlay Joins ‘Brave New World’ Series at USA Network

Jessica Brown Findlay
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Brown Findlay has been cast as the female lead in the series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” Variety has confirmed.

She joins previously announced series stars Alden Ehrenreich and Harry Lloyd. Brown Findlay is best known for her role as Lady Sybil Branson in “Downton Abbey.” She also stars in the Hulu/ITV series “Harlots,” which will air its third season in the U.S. in July. Her other TV credits include “Misfits,” “Black Mirror,” and “Whatever After.”

She is repped by WME, Management 360, and Troika

Brave New World” imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London.

“Brave New World” was originally in development at Syfy but was ordered straight-to-series at USA Network in February. David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Brian Taylor will write the series. Wiener will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Morrison also executive producing. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television will also executive produce. Owen Harris will direct the first episode and executive produce. Taylor will executive produce the first episode and serve as a consultant moving forward. Universal Content Productions (UCP) will produce in association with Amblin.

Deadline first reported Brown Findlay’s casting.

