Jesse Tyler Ferguson Will Host HGTV’s ‘Extreme Makeover’ Revival (EXCLUSIVE)

Jon Hamm was a longtime fan of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s novel “Good Omens” before Amazon and the BBC developed it into a series, and said he signed on for the show without even reading Gaiman’s scripts. Hamm stars as a nattily dressed Archangel Gabriel in the series, which he describes as part buddy-comedy [...]
You don’t need a home-improvement expert to restart “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the actor best known for his turn as Mitchell Pritchett in the popular sitcom “Modern Family,’ will host HGTV’s ten-episode remodel of the popular home-improvement series, in which families and communities in need of help are given a massive reworking [...]
Showtime's "Escape at Dannemora" won the Crystal Nymph in the limited series and TV movie section of the 59th edition of the Monte Carlo Television Festival on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by Michael Douglas, who received a lifetime achievement award from Prince Albert of Monaco.
"Am I tired?" Don Lemon asks himself. "Sometimes, but it's a day to day thing. Am I weary? Yes. I am. I have to be honest with you. It's a lot."
Who would have guessed that “Billions,” a cutthroat and hedonistic look at Wall Street hedge fund magnates and the politicians gunning for them, would deliver a groundbreaking representation of gender non-binary identities? Certainly not Asia Kate Dillon, who portrays non-binary investment wunderkind Taylor Mason on the Showtime series and also identifies as non-binary off-screen. The [...]
Janet Mock is making history. The "Pose" director, producer and writer has signed a sweeping deal at Netflix, making her the first out transgender woman empowered to call the [...]
Jim Parsons just stepped away from a 12-year commitment — and is preparing to step into a new yet familiar role. After four Emmys and untold numbers of physics-inflected jokes on “The Big Bang Theory,” Parsons is reprising a part he played on Broadway in 2018. A Netflix adaptation of the drama “The Boys in [...]