Jess Salgueiro Joins ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ Netflix Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Jess Salgueiro has been cast as a series regular on the upcoming Netflix series “Tiny Pretty Things,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“Tiny Pretty Things,” based on the 2016 young adult novel from from authors Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra, chronicles the darker side of an elite ballet academy.

Salgueiro joins the series as Isabel, who is described as a cop with a dancer’s rigidity and discipline born out of two tours of duty in Afghanistan who decided to trade in one uniform for another. With her ambition and keen moral compass, she’s uniquely qualified to search for the truth of what happened during a mysterious accident at the academy.

The actress currently recurs on the Amazon series “The Boys,” which was recently picked up for a second season. She also recurs on the Hulu series “Letterkenny” and will next be seen in a recurring role on Amazon’s “The Expanse.” Salgueiro was selected as a “rising star” at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival for her role in Patricia Rozema’s “Mouthpiece.”

She is repped Echo Lake Entertainment and GGA.