×

Jess Salgueiro Joins ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ Netflix Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 07: TIFF Rising Star Jess Salgueiro poses for a portrait during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Intercontinental Hotel on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Contour by Getty Images)
CREDIT: Contour by Getty Images

Jess Salgueiro has been cast as a series regular on the upcoming Netflix series “Tiny Pretty Things,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“Tiny Pretty Things,” based on the 2016 young adult novel from from authors Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra, chronicles the darker side of an elite ballet academy.

Salgueiro joins the series as Isabel, who is described as a cop with a dancer’s rigidity and discipline born out of two tours of duty in Afghanistan who decided to trade in one uniform for another. With her ambition and keen moral compass, she’s uniquely qualified to search for the truth of what happened during a mysterious accident at the academy.

The actress currently recurs on the Amazon series “The Boys,” which was recently picked up for a second season. She also recurs on the Hulu series “Letterkenny” and will next be seen in a recurring role on Amazon’s “The Expanse.” Salgueiro was selected as a “rising star” at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival for her role in Patricia Rozema’s “Mouthpiece.”

She is repped Echo Lake Entertainment and GGA.

More TV

  • Jimmy Chin filming during production of

    How Reality and Nonfiction DPs Prepare for the Unexpected

    They scale deadly cliffs, swim among sharks in a feeding frenzy and capture shots on a boat rocked by some of the world’s roughest seas. It’s all in a day’s work for the Emmy-nominated reality and nonfiction cinematographers, who must regularly find solutions to some of the most impossible situations imaginable. “One hundred percent, the [...]

  • TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 07: TIFF

    Jess Salgueiro Joins 'Tiny Pretty Things' Netflix Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jess Salgueiro has been cast as a series regular on the upcoming Netflix series “Tiny Pretty Things,” Variety has learned exclusively. “Tiny Pretty Things,” based on the 2016 young adult novel from from authors Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra, chronicles the darker side of an elite ballet academy. Salgueiro joins the series as Isabel, who is described as a [...]

  • Artisans Contenders Emmys Race

    Major Nominees Prove Emmy Success Relies on Across-the-Board Quality

    No show is created in a vacuum, and that’s never more clear than when you look at the artisans and the programs that scored the most noms in major Creative Arts categories. That most of these shows also scored major noms in the more visible acting, writing and directing categories proves that depth counts and [...]

  • Showtime Sets 'Shameless, 'Ray Donovan' and

    Showtime Sets 'Shameless,' 'Ray Donovan' and 'Kidding' Premiere Dates

    Showtime has announced the premiere dates for several of its returning shows, as well as some new ones. At the network’s Television Critics Association summer press tour, Showtime president of entertainment Jana Winograde revealed that “Shameless” season 10 will premiere on November 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The tenth season picks up six months after [...]

  • Anna Paquin Flack

    'Flack' Renewed for Season 2 at Pop TV, Daniel Dae Kim and Sam Neill Join Cast

    Pop TV has renewed “Flack” for a second season. The Anna Paquin drama set in the world of high-stakes celebrity public relations will return for six more episodes, two of which will be directed by executive producer Stephen Moyer. The CBS-owned network also announced that Daniel Dae Kim and Sam Neill will be joining the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad