×

Jason Clarke to Play Jerry West in HBO’s 1980s Lakers Pilot ‘Showtime’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jason Clarke
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Jason Clarke is suiting up for the HBO drama pilot “Showtime.”

The one-hour series focuses on the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. Clarke has been cast as Jerry West.

West first joined the Lakers as a player in 1960, being named an All-Star in all of his 14 seasons with the team before retiring in 1974. He was then named head coach in 1976, a position he held for three seasons. He went on to become a scout and then general manager in 1982.

Clarke’s West is described as the cantankerous tortured genius of basketball. West ought to be the perfect man to build the Lakers into a dynasty, if only he can get past his own worst enemy: Jerry West.

Clarke will also appear in the upcoming HBO miniseries “Catherine the Great” opposite Helen Mirren. His other recent credits include the films “First Man,” “Mudbound,” “Chappaquiddick,” “Terminator Genisys,” and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” He is also known for his role in the critically-acclaimed film “Zero Dark Thirty.” On the TV side, Clarke has starred in shows like “The Chicago Code” and “Brotherhood.”

He is repped by WME, Robert Stein Management, and Bloom Hergott.

Max Borenstein is writing and executive producing the pilot, which is set to begin production in September. Adam McKay will direct the pilot and executive produce through his yet to be named new production company. Kevin Messick of McKay’s company will also executive produce along with Jason Shuman. Jim Hecht co-wrote the story and will also executive produce.

The pilot is based on Jeff Pearlman’s non-fiction book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.”

More TV

  • Jason Clarke

    Jason Clarke to Play Jerry West in HBO's 1980s Lakers Pilot 'Showtime'

    Jason Clarke is suiting up for the HBO drama pilot “Showtime.” The one-hour series focuses on the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. Clarke has been cast as Jerry West. West first joined the Lakers as a player in 1960, being named an All-Star in all of his 14 seasons with [...]

  • Spongebob

    Viacom Sees Flat Volume in TV's Upfront Market

    Viacom relied on Madison Avenue’s interest in new forms of video advertising to drive activity in the industry’s annual “upfront” market, but captured a level of advance commitments that was similar to last year’s benchmarks, a signal that the current ad market is proving more robust for broadcast TV than it is for cable. The [...]

  • Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks as

    TV Ratings: CNN's Second Democratic Debate Tops First With 10.7 Million Viewers

    Last night’s second Democratic debate on CNN, which was marked by a protestor interruption and featured a rematch between California Sen. Kamala Harris and Former Vice President Joe Biden, topped the first in total viewership. With 10.7 million, Wednesday night’s affair was up 24% on the first. Wednesday’s debate was down 43% on NBC’s first [...]

  • Jason Bateman Ozark Bob Odenkirk Better

    Emmys 2019: Making the Case for Jason Bateman and Bob Odenkirk for Lead Drama Actor

    This year’s lead drama actor category may be the one that trips up Emmy office pools more than any other major race. It’s hard to say whose win might be the surprise, or who might be considered a snub, between frontrunners Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) and Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”). But previous winner Sterling K. [...]

  • This is Us Chernobyl Emmy Race

    From Milo Ventimiglia to Jared Harris, Depicting Real-Life Tragic Events Earn Emmy Acclaim

    Real-life tragedy figures heavily among the stories told by this year’s lead actor Emmy nominees, especially for actors seeking to capture characters based on real people. Jharrel Jerome, for example, is nominated in the lead limited series/TV movie actor category for playing both the younger and older versions of Korey Wise in Netflix’s “When They [...]

  • Picture Shows: Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL),

    'Doctor Who' to Stream Exclusively on HBO Max

    HBO Max is stepping into the world of Time Lords, sonic screwdrivers and the TARDIS. The forthcoming WarnerMedia streaming platform has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to “Doctor Who,” with all 11 seasons of the historic BBC series coming to the service upon launch in spring 2020. The news comes as part of a deal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad