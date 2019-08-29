×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Enlist Mike Richards to Take Over for Boss Harry Friedman

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mike Richards headshot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment | Television

Mike Richards is taking over as executive producer on both “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” Richards will take the reins of both shows following the exit of longtime executive producer Harry Friedman, who announced in the beginning of August that he would be stepping down in 2020 when his contract expires.

“’Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ are the gold standard of television – exceptional, timeless formats produced by amazing teams,” Richards said. “Alex Trebek, Vanna White and Pat Sajak are incredible hosts and I can’t wait to work side by side with them on these world class franchises. Harry Friedman’s 25-year run can only be described as legendary. I have long been inspired by his hard work and brilliant decision making, and I’m honored to get to work with Harry over the next few months. Thank you to Mike Hopkins and the entire Sony team for this dream opportunity.”

Friedman has produced more than 6,270 hours of game shows during his career and is the most decorated game show producer in history with 14 Emmy Awards. He first joined “Wheel of Fortune” in 1995 and added “Jeopardy!” to his purview in 1997. He also holds three world records, including the one for most game show episodes ever produced.

Related

As Variety exclusively reported in June, Richards stepped down from his role as the longtime executive producer of both “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal” after signing a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, which produces all four game shows. That deal takes effect in September.

“We are fortunate to have Mike, one of the top game show producers in the business, join the talented teams at ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!,’” said Hopkins, chairman of Sony Pictures Television. “Mike’s experience working with long running franchises like ‘Price Is Right’ and ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ make him the ideal successor for our iconic shows. We also look forward to Mike growing our already strong game show business and to developing and producing shows for network, cable, and streaming platforms. We are grateful for the leadership and impeccable direction Harry has so elegantly provided over many years and look forward to the continued success of these beloved shows.”

Richards has produced over 4,000 hours of game show programming during his career. He is also known for his work in front of the camera, having hosted five series including “Beauty and the Geek,” Game Show Network’s 2016–17 version of “Divided,” and the 2012 revival of “The Pyramid.”

“Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” are produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Mike Richards headshot

    'Jeopardy!,' 'Wheel of Fortune' Enlist Mike Richards to Take Over for Boss Harry Friedman

    Mike Richards is taking over as executive producer on both “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” Richards will take the reins of both shows following the exit of longtime executive producer Harry Friedman, who announced in the beginning of August that he would be stepping down in 2020 when his contract expires. “’Wheel of Fortune’ and [...]

  • ABC News Will Now Hold Just

    ABC News Will Now Hold Just a One-Night Democratic Debate

    As the Democratic field of White House wannabes starts to shrink, so too do opportunities for TV-news outlets to showcase them in clashes with each other. ABC News said Thursday it would televise just one night of debates among Democratic hopefuls for 2020, as opposed to the two nights it had previously planned. ABC’s September [...]

  • QUEEN OF THE SOUTH -- "Diosa

    'Queen of the South' Renewed for Season 5 at USA Network

    USA Network has renewed “Queen of the South” for a fifth season. The news comes ahead of the Season 4 finale, which airs tonight. The series is based on the book “La Reina Del Sur” by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. It stars Alice Braga has Teresa Mendoza, a woman who is forced to run from a Mexican [...]

  • Mickey Gilbert The Wold Bunch

    Meet Mickey Gilbert, Hollywood's Veteran Western Stuntman

    Among the true legends of Hollywood’s stunt profession, Mickey Gilbert has always performed a notch above the rest. The stunt double for Robert Redford from 1969’s “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” through 2018’s “The Old Man & the Gun,” Gilbert has more than 100 film and TV credits as a stunt coordinator and a [...]

  • Alan Taylor and Jane Wu

    Production Artist Jane Wu Smashes Glass Ceiling With Her Work on Action Movies

    “If no one is dying, nothing is exploding and no one is trying to kill each other, you shouldn’t be calling me,” says Jane Wu, a storyboard artist with credits including “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Mulan.” Wu is one of the few women who work in this [...]

  • EVIL is a psychological mystery that

    CBS Studios Intl. Sets Multi-Series Agreement With France’s TF1 Group

    CBS Studios International has struck a new licensing agreement with French broadcaster TF1 Group for multiple series from CBS Television Studios, it was announced Thursday. Shows included in the exclusive deal will include Michelle and Robert King’s upcoming “Evil”; Dick Wolf’s “FBI: Most Wanted”; “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot “BH90210”; and ABC’s ensemble drama “A Million [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad