‘Jeopardy!’ Narrowly Loses Out to ‘Judge Judy’ in May Sweeps Ratings

Despite the Herculean efforts of “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer, the long-running game show was unable to snap the May sweeps win streak of “Judge Judy.”

From April 25 – May 22, “Judge Judy” averaged a 7.1 household rating compared to “Jeopardy’s” 7.0. “Judge Judy’s” numbers were in line with last year, while “Jeopardy!” was up an impressive 19%. This marks the tenth straight year in which “Judge Judy” has topped May sweeps.

Elsewhere, “Dr. Phil” once again ruled over all its daytime talk show competition, though the show was down 13% from last year. “Live with Kelly and Ryan” ticked up 5% to a 2.2, breaking the tie for second place with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from last year. “Ellen” was at a 2.0, down 5% from last year.

See the top 25 shows for the 2019 May sweeps below, ranked by household ratings.