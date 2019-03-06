×
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Alex Trebek
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The beloved game-show mainstay made the announcement via a video recorded on the “Jeopardy!” set in Culver City, Calif. on Wednesday.

The diagnosis was made this week, he said, and while the prognosis is typically “not very encouraging,” he vowed to keep working and “plans[s] to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Here is the transcript and video of Trebek’s full statement:

“Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information.

Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

