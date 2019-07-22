×

Jenny Wall Named Nickelodeon CMO, Eryk Casemiro Named Senior VP of Nickelodeon Preschool

Elaine Low

Nickelodeon has hired two new executives, tapping Jenny Wall to become chief marketing officer and Eryk Casemiro to become senior vice president of Nickelodeon Preschool.

Most recently CMO at Spotify-owned Gimlet Media, Wall will be responsible for all on- and off-air consumer marketing, brand creative and content launches across all of Nickelodeon’s platforms, including Nicktoons, TeenNick, Nick at Nite and Noggin. Replacing Kim Rosenblum, Wall will be based in New York and report to Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins.

Prior to her time at Gimlet, Wall was senior VP, head of marketing at Hulu, where she oversaw the launch of “The Mindy Project,” “Difficult People,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and other series. She also launched the streamer’s ad-free and live-TV offerings. Wall has also spent part of her career as VP of marketing at Netflix, and CMO of BLT Communications, among other places.

“Jenny is a dynamic innovator who knows how to create cultural moments that connect content and audiences,” said Robins in a statement. “As Nickelodeon focuses its efforts to expanding onto new platforms and building our audience, Jenny’s creative instincts and strategic planning will further add to our momentum.”

Casemiro was most recently chief creative officer for Zodiak Kids Studios. Prior to that, he served as chief creative officer for Marathon Media, and has been a writer and producer on series such as “Olivia,” “Poppy Cat” and “The Mr. Men Show.” He will continue to be an executive producer for Nickelodeon’s “Rugrats”; Casemiro was a producer on the original series while senior VP of creative affairs at Klasky-Csupo Productions.

At Nickelodeon, he will lead its preschool production and development across all formats and platforms, and have oversight of the preschool executives in charge. Replacing Cathy Galeota, Casemiro will be based in Burbank and report to Nickelodeon executive VP of animation Ramsey Naito.

“In addition to being a longtime collaborator and friend of Nickelodeon, Eryk is an immensely creative executive who has worked on some of the most beloved animated kids’ properties around the world,” said Naito. “His leadership of our best-in-class preschool team will enable us to further expand our powerhouse portfolio for this next generation of kids.”

