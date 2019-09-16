TV News Roundup: Jenny Slate’s Netflix Comedy Special Sets October Premiere

In today’s TV news roundup, Jenny Slate’s first Netflix comedy special “Stage Fright” premieres Oct. 22, and Netflix also releases the first trailer for its upcoming comedy “Living with Yourself,” out Oct. 18.

DATES

Jenny Slate‘s first full-length comedy special “Stage Fright” will launch on Netflix Oct. 22. In it, the comedian and actress shares intimate aspects of her life on-stage as she delves into stories about her visit to a midnight Catholic Mass and the ghosts that haunted her childhood home.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the first trailer for its forthcoming comedy “Living With Yourself,“ premiering Oct. 18. The eight-episode series stars Paul Rudd as a struggling man named Miles who finds himself transformed into an improved version of himself after undergoing a novel spa treatment. Aisling Bea stars as Rudd’s wife as he deals with the consequences of his actions. Told from multiple perspectives, the show is created by Timothy Greenberg (“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”).

Netflix has shared a teaser for its upcoming original series “Daybreak” ahead of its Oct. 24 debut. Starring Matthew Broderick, Krysta Rodriguez, Colin Ford and Sophie Simnett, the post-apocalyptic series centers around a group of high-schoolers after they survive a fatal nuclear blast.

CASTING

Kicking off the first week of October, ABC‘s “Cast from the Past Week” will reunite cast members and creative teams from the network’s most beloved series as they guest star in contemporary shows. Robert Sean Leonard will guest-star in “The Good Doctor” on Oct. 7 (reuniting with his “House” creator David Shore), while Oct. 8 will see John Goodman and Dan Aykroyd (“Blues Brothers 2000”) reunite on “The Conners”; Michael Ian Black will join his “Wet Hot American Summer” costar Lake Bell on her comedy “Bless This Mess”; and “Girlfriends” stars Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones and Persia White reunite with Tracee Ellis-Ross on “Black-ish.” On Oct. 9, “Cheers” cast members Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt will make cameos on “The Goldbergs,” and Adam Brody will return to “Single Parents” alongside his real-life wife Leigh Meester. The original “Charmed” stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs will guest star on “Greys Anatomy” on Oct. 10, after which Jerry Ferrara will appear on “A Million Little Things,” reuniting with his “Think Like A Man” costar Romany Malco. On Oct. 11, Drew Carey, Ryan Stiles and Kathy Kinney will reunite with their former “Drew Carey Show” costar Diedrich Bader in “American Housewife,” and Ken Jeong will make a return on “Fresh Off the Boat.” Finally, “The Rookie” has set a “Castle” reunion, bringing Seamus Deaver and Jon Huertas onto Nathan Fillion’s new police procedural on Oct. 13.



Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” “The Hunger Games”) is set to play Ace in the upcoming STARZ original wresting series “Heels.” Ace is the younger brother of Jack Spade who will be played by Stephen Amell in the series. In the ring, Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWA. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons.