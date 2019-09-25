Jennifer Morrison to Direct ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Pilot for Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Jennifer Morrison has signed on to direct the drama pilot “One of Us Is Lying” for NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively.

Based on the Karen M. McManus YA book of the same name, “One of Us Is Lying” tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. It was originally in development at the NBCU cable channel E! before moving to Peacock back in August.

This will mark the first pilot Morrison has directed. She previously directed an episode of the HBO series “Euphoria” as well as the feature film “Sun Dogs” and the short film “Warning Labels.” She is primarily known for her acting work, having starred in shows like “House” and “Once Upon a Time.” She will also appear in the fourth season of “This Is Us,” which debuted on NBC on Tuesday.

She is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.

Erica Saleh will write the pilot, with John Sacchi and Matt Groesch executive producing via Sacchi’s 5 More Minutes Productions. Universal Content Productions will produce.

Peacock is also currently working on a “Punky Brewster” revival as part of its initial originals slate. Among the projects ordered to series at the nascent streamer are a revival of “Saved by the Bell,” a “Battlestar Galactica” reboot from executive producer Sam Esmail, a series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” and a third season of the former NBC comedy “AP Bio.” The service is expected to launch in April 2020.