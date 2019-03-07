Jennifer Morrison to Lead CBS Pilot ‘Under the Bridge’

Jennifer Morrison has been cast in the lead role of the CBS drama pilot “Under the Bridge,” Variety has learned.

Morrison will play Kate, a cardiothoracic surgeon who has managed to be ambitious without offending anyone, a skill-set one acquires as a woman. Curious, open, but never naive, Kate is forced to return to work after a self-imposed sabbatical when her husband is voted out of the medical practice they created together with their group of best friends.

The show revolves around the scandal which rocks Kate’s medical practice, and she must rise to the occasion and take the lead in trying to mend both the practice and her own marriage.

One of those friends who started the practice is Dan, who will be played by the show’s co-lead David Ajala. Dan is described as a gorgeous, dry and somewhat broken man who “works hard for everything, except sex.” Back in the day, he hoped that Kate would end up with him, but she married his best friend, Michael, instead.

Morrison’s previous credits include “Once Upon A Time,” “House,” and “How I Met Your Mother” on the TV side, and “Warrior,” “Superfly,” and “Back Roads” on the film front. Recently, she directed an episode of “Euphoria” for HBO.

She is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Stone Genow.

“Under the Bridge” hails from Rina Mimoun, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television will also executive produce. Victoria Mahoney will direct the pilot. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.