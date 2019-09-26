Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to Headline 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

It’s a pretty great time to be Jennifer Lopez.
Fresh off her much buzzed performance in the movie “Hustlers,” the multi-talented performer has announced she will be hosting the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.
More to come…
To say that Tuesday’s announcement of the Latin Grammy nominations got a strong reaction from artists, producers and industry insiders is a major understatement: The Latin Recording Academy found itself under a hailstorm of criticism for what many considered a snubbing of the urban Latin music genre. Within hours, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Natti Natasha, [...]
Today X Games has announced the musical lineup for X Games Aspen 2020, the sports, music and festival taking place at Buttermilk Mountain in Colorado, January 23-26. The 2020 event teams up some of the world’s best athletes alongside urban and electronic musical talent: hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, R&B singer Bazzi and electronic artists Alesso [...]
A 50th-anniversary deluxe edition of the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” provides occasion to circle back through our pop-culture past and ask some deep philosophical questions. For example: Is it possible for an album that has “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” on it to be the greatest of all time? John Lennon, were he here today, might say no. [...]
Ken Burns’ “Jazz” had a huge impact on jazz catalog sales — the tail of which is still being felt, 18 years later — so it’s no surprise that his “Country Music” series would instigate some kind of stampede back to classic country. Still, there’s room to be additionally impressed at just how thoroughly decades-old [...]
Staci Griesbach is walking the line between country and jazz. Over the last two months, the publicist-turned-vocalist has headlined shows at top jazz clubs in Los Angeles and Nashville, released an album of Patsy Cline classics, performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame, and saw Rolling Stone magazine call her first single “gorgeous.” A [...]
For a woman who was ready to retire for all of 24 hours back in September, Nicki Minja is showing no signs of slowing down, as 2019 may be her busiest year yet. Her newest single, “Fendi,” dropped a new song this morning with guests Philly rapper PnB Rock and producer Murda Beatz. (). Not [...]
Alamo Records, the new label founded by former 300, Warner Music and Def Jam exec Todd Moscowitz, today announced the appointment of Tiara Hargrave to the position of Executive Vice President/General Manager at the label. According to the announcement, Hargrave, who joins from Columbia Records, will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the [...]