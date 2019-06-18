Sony Pictures TV Taps Jennifer Gerstenblatt, Lauren Moffat for Comedy, Drama Senior VPs

Sony Pictures Television has named Lauren Moffat as senior vice president of drama development, and brought on board Disney veteran Jennifer Gerstenblatt as its new senior vice president of comedy development.

Gerstenblatt joins Sony after 12 years at Disney Television Group, where she was most recently VP, head of current programming at Freeform, overseeing projects including “Good Trouble,” “Grown-ish,” “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” “The Bold Type,” and other series. She is replacing Moffat as the latter transitions to drama. Gerstenblatt will report to Sony Pictures TV’s executive VP of comedy development, Glenn Adilman, and develop new comedy series for broadcast, streaming and cable networks.

“Jenn has excellent taste, a strong point of view and a great reputation,” said Adilman in a statement. “She has a passion for creative, and writers love working with her. We can’t wait to get started.”

After spending a dozen years at the studio – including eight years on the comedy team – steering series such as “One Day at a Time,” “Atypical,” “Cobra Kai and “Black Monday,” Moffatt will now report to executive VP of drama development Lauren Stein.

“In her 12 years at SPT, Lauren has established and maintained strong relationships with writers, producers, agents and other executives,” said Stein. “She has a tremendous passion for what she does and brings a unique outlook to all of her projects. I couldn’t be more excited to have her as part of the team.”

Both Gerstenblatt and Moffatt will be based in Sony Pictures TV’s Culver City, Calif. headquarters.