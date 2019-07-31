×

TV News Roundup: Jennifer Cheon Garcia to Guest Star on ‘Supergirl’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s roundup, Jennifer Cheon Garcia is will appear on “Supergirl” and The Paley Center for Media announces two new exhibits. 

CASTING

Jennifer Cheon Garcia has been cast in a guest starring role in the fifth season premiere of the CW series Supergirl,” Variety has learned exclusively. Described as the physical manifestation of darkness, Midnight is a murderous villain released from an otherwordly prison to enact revenge against the person who put her there. Cheon Garcia’s past TV credits include shows like “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce,” “Zoo,” “Minority Report,” “Arrow,” “Supernatural,” “The 100,” “Lucifer,” and “Travelers.”

RENEWALS

First Responders Live has been picked up by Fox for an additional six episodes. The show follows “American heroes” such as firefighters, police officers, EMS technicians and first responders as they risk their lives to save others. TV Journalist and Emmy award-winner Josh Elliot hosts the show, providing commentary and analysis. Additionally, the show will move to Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. beginning Aug. 6.

EVENTS

The Paley Center for Media has announced a new exhibit focusing on the Amazon original series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” called “Making Maisel Marvelous.” The free experience located exclusively in New York will take viewers on a journey through the world of the Emmy Award-winning series with costumes, interactive sets, and screenings. “Making Maisel Marvelous” will be open to the public at the Paley Center from Aug. 6-Sept. 6.

The costumes from Fox’s “The Masked Singer” will be on display in “Fashion & Fantasy: The Art of the Masked Singer,” an exclusive exhibit created by The Paley Center for Media. The music competition’s wardrobe collection, put together by four-time Emmy winner Marina Toybina, earned the show an Emmy nomination this year for Outstanding Costume Design. The free engagement will run from July 31 through Sept. 29 at the Paley Center’s Beverly Hill’s location.

