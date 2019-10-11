×

Jennifer Aniston: True Power Comes From Using One’s Voice to ‘Hold People Up’

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Maane's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jennifer Aniston has never considered herself powerful.

“It’s funny, I’ve never actually thought of myself as ‘powerful.’ Strong, yes. But powerful, not [really],” Aniston, one of Variety‘s six Power of Women honorees, said on Friday at the Beverly Wilshire. “It’s a distinction I’ve actually been thinking about a lot lately because that word — ‘power’ and its counterpart, ‘abuse of power’ — keeps coming up in light of what is happening in our country and in our industry, a rebalancing of the scales, I guess you could say.”

The “Morning Show” star ruminated on the meaning of the word at Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon presented by Lifetime. She recalled that a parental figure asked her, when she was 11 years old, to excuse herself from the dinner table “‘because I didn’t have anything interesting to add to the conversation.'”

“I carried that sentence with me into adulthood,” she said.

“This last two years have really made me think a lot about the messages we send young kids  little girls especially. How the things we say and do can either build them up — or tear them down. And make them feel like maybe their voices don’t matter.”

Aniston said she began to see herself in a different light and find her voice when she began working on “Friends.”

“I started meeting all of these people who expressed to me how much the show meant to them — how it lifted their spirits during a bad breakup or got them through an illness. I was just so incredibly moved by that. And I began to change the way I thought about my own voice, and what it meant to have a platform to use it,” she said.

She said “true power” comes from using one’s voice “to hold people up and bring people together.”

The hit NBC sitcom also afforded her the opportunity to meet Marlo Thomas. Her TV mom introduced her to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a pediatric facility that provides free medical care to children with life-threatening diseases like cancer.

“Right around this time every fall, we shoot the holiday PSA, and I get to spend the day with a family of St. Jude. I always say it’s the best day of the year and the hardest day of the year,” she said, recalling meeting a little girl at a taping a few years ago who asked her, “What is cancer?” Aniston said she was moved by the fact that the seven-year-old, Sawyer, was fighting a deadly disease, but didn’t know its name.

“That’s what’s unbelievable about these kids. Despite everything that they are up against — and as much pain as they’re often in — they are vibrant, they are joyful, they are fearless,” she said.

“And that is what every child deserves to know. That they are seen, that they are powerful and that they are loved. That they deserve a seat at the table. That anything they have to say — or any question they have to ask — is of value, even if we don’t have all the answers for it.”

More TV

  • Dana Walden

    Dana Walden on Female Leadership: 'We've Come Such a Long Way'

    Disney-ABC executive Dana Walden talked about the importance of being a role model for young women and her commitment to helping fund cancer research Friday at Variety’s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime. The chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment was recognized for her fundraising work with UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston: True Power Comes From Using One's Voice to 'Hold People Up'

    Jennifer Aniston has never considered herself powerful. “It’s funny, I’ve never actually thought of myself as ‘powerful.’ Strong, yes. But powerful, not [really],” Aniston, one of Variety‘s six Power of Women honorees, said on Friday at the Beverly Wilshire. “It’s a distinction I’ve actually been thinking about a lot lately because that word — ‘power’ [...]

  • Fox News Channel chief news anchor

    Shepard Smith, Fox News Veteran, to Leave Network

    Shepard Smith, a veteran Fox News Channel veteran who tried to report events with a down-the-middle attitude despite the network’s political leanings, is leaving the cable-news outlet where he has held forth for years. Smith was one of the original hires at the Fox Corp.-owned network, which launched in 1996. He wrapped his last broadcast [...]

  • The CW Logo

    The CW to Develop Female-Led MMA Drama

    The CW is getting into the mixed martial arts ring. Variety has learned that the broadcaster is developing a one-hour drama about a young woman who begins training in MMA. Titled “American Fighter,” the series follows JoJo Raines, who has a dead end life in a dead end town, hanging out with her friends because [...]

  • Live+3 Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Narrowly Tops

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of Sept. 30: 'Masked Singer' Narrowly Tops 'This Is Us'

    After beating “This Is Us” relatively comfortably in the premiere week Live+3 ratings charts, “The Masked Singer” only just managed to hold off the NBC tear-jerker in week 2. The second episode of “Masked Singer” saw a 40% bump after three days of delayed viewing from a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 to a 2.8, [...]

  • 5/07/18 Chris Cuomo Primetime

    CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Apologizes for LGBTQ Town Hall Remark

    CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo apologized for making an insensitive remark during the cable-news network’s broadcast of a “town hall” event meant to elicit views on LGBTQ issues from Democratic candidates. Senator Kamala Harris on Thursday at the event told Cuomo her personal pronouns were “she, her and hers.” Cuomo responded: “Mine, too.” His retort [...]

  • Jane Fonda Arrested

    Jane Fonda Arrested in D.C. During Climate Change Protest

    Jane Fonda was arrested on Friday in Washington, D.C. during a climate change protest, Variety has confirmed. “Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol,” Capitol Police communications director Eva Malecki said in a statement to Variety. She added that all were charged with crowding, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad