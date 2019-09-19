Jennie Snyder Urman, Katie Wech Team for Medical Drama in Development at CBS

CBS is developing a medical drama that hails from writer Katie Wech, Variety has learned.

Currently titled “Good Sam,” the series follows a talented yet stifled surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

Wech will write and executive produce. Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein of Sutton St. Productions will also executive produce under their overall deal with CBS Television Studios.

CBS is currently the only one of the Big 4 broadcast networks without a medical drama on the air, though they will debut the hospital-set comedy “Carol’s Second Act” later this month. CBS previously had the medical series “Code Black,” but that show ended last year after three seasons.

Wech wrote and executive produced the high-profile Heather Graham pilot “The Hypnotist’s Love Story” at ABC last season. She also previously worked with Urman on The CW’s “Jane the Virgin” as a writer and co-executive producer. Her other credits include “BH90210,” “Star,” and “Rizzoli & Isles.”

She is repped by Verve and Stone Genow.

Earlier this week, Variety exclusively reported that Urman is also executive producing a drama in development at The CW from another “Jane the Virgin” alum. That project is based on “The Archived” YA novels and will focus on a pair of sister in a family of ghost hunters.

(Pictured: Katie Wech)