Jenni Konner Signs Overall Deal at Fox 21 Television Studios

Jenni Konner
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jenni Konner has signed a multi-year overall deal at Fox 21 Television Studios.

Under the deal, Konner will create, develop, produce and oversee series for network, cable and streaming platforms for the studio, which is now part of Disney Television Studios. She and her former producing partner, Lena Dunham, were formerly under a deal at HBO.

“From the moment that we sat down with Jenni we wanted to work together,” said Bert Salke, president of Fox 21. “In addition to being smart, energetic, and a huge connector of people and ideas, Jenni has a signature taste and style that makes her a distinct and much-admired creator. We’re incredibly excited to be a part of that.”

Dunham and Konner served together as executive producers on HBO’s “Girls,” which Dunham created and starred in and on which Konner served as showrunner. The two also executive produced the HBO series “Camping” starring Jennifer Garner.

“Before we even met I knew that Dana [Walden] and Bert were committed to supporting outstanding, quality television,” said Konner. “When we sat down together, I instantly felt a deep creative connection. Fox 21 supports creatives. Full stop. I’m thrilled that the next chapter in my career can be with them.”

Deadline first reported Konner’s new deal.

