Jenna Hager Bush to Join Hoda Kotb in ‘Today’ Fourth Hour

Jenna Hager Bush will succeed Kathie Lee Gifford in the fourth hour of “Today,” NBC News confirmed Tuesday, setting up a new partnership with Hoda Kotb that executives no doubt hope will prove as enduring as the one it replaces.

“Jenna joined ‘Today’ nearly ten years ago and she quickly became a fixture in our family. Her compassion and curiosity come through in all of her stories, along with her Texas-sized sense of humor. Jenna instantly connects with everyone she meets, whether they are guests on our show or fans on the Plaza,” said Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, in a memo to staffers. “While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to Kathie Lee, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to make some changes at 10 a.m. This is just the first of many! The show is evolving, and we will have additional announcements to share with you in the coming months. In the meantime, please join me in wishing Jenna a big congratulations.”

More to come…