×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jenna Hager Bush to Join Hoda Kotb in ‘Today’ Fourth Hour

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Jenna Hager Bush will succeed Kathie Lee Gifford in the fourth hour of “Today,” NBC News confirmed Tuesday, setting up a new partnership with Hoda Kotb that executives no doubt hope will prove as enduring as the one it replaces.

“Jenna joined ‘Today’ nearly ten years ago and she quickly became a fixture in our family. Her compassion and curiosity come through in all of her stories, along with her Texas-sized sense of humor. Jenna instantly connects with everyone she meets, whether they are guests on our show or fans on the Plaza,” said Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, in a memo to staffers. “While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to Kathie Lee, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to make some changes at 10 a.m.  This is just the first of many! The show is evolving, and we will have additional announcements to share with you in the coming months. In the meantime, please join me in wishing Jenna a big congratulations.”

 

More to come…

 

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More TV

  • Jenna Hager Bush to Join Hoda

    Jenna Hager Bush to Join Hoda Kotb in 'Today' Fourth Hour

    Jenna Hager Bush will succeed Kathie Lee Gifford in the fourth hour of “Today,” NBC News confirmed Tuesday, setting up a new partnership with Hoda Kotb that executives no doubt hope will prove as enduring as the one it replaces. More to come…  

  • Anna Kendrick Zac Efron - Human

    Facebook Orders Animated Comedy Series Starring Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron, Sets 'Real World' Reboot Fan Voting

    Facebook’s latest bid to drive viewers to its Watch video platform? A cartoon set in prehistoric times starring Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron. The social giant has greenlit animated comedy series “Human Discoveries” starring Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” “Up in the Air”) and Efron (“The Greatest Showman,” “High School Musical”). The show is slated to debut [...]

  • Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav is

    Discovery Swings to Profit in Fourth Quarter

    Discovery Inc. said it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter after posting a loss in the year-earlier period. The owner of the Discovery, TLC and OWN cable networks, which purchased Scripps Networks Interactive last year, said fourth-quarter revenue rose 51% to a little more than $2.8 billion in the year-earlier period. On a [...]

  • For editorial use only, no marketing

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper: Behind the Scenes of 'Shallow' and Other Key Oscar Moments

    While Hollywood debates the merits of “Green Book” as this year’s best picture Oscar winner, the rest of America is still discussing Sunday night’s showstopping number from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The “A Star Is Born” duo performed “Shallow” midway through the Academy Awards, and it was one of the night’s most buzzed-about highlights. [...]

  • Jorge Ramos Inauguration Issue

    Journalist Jorge Ramos, Univision Crew Reportedly Briefly Detained in Venezuela

    UPDATED: Ramos has reportedly been released. Journalist Jorge Ramos and his Univision crew were briefly “arbitrarily detained” at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas following an interview with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to the Univision News Twitter account Monday, after Maduro reportedly did not like the questions he was asked. Attention: A @Univision team, headed [...]

  • Brittany Snow

    Brittany Snow to Star in Fox Pilot Based on Australian Drama 'Sisters'

    Brittany Snow has been cast in the lead role of the untitled Fox drama pilot from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims based on the Australian series “Sisters,” Variety has learned. In the Fox project, only child Julia Bechley (Snow) has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning [...]

  • AMC’s Streaming Service Shudder Snags Globo’s

    AMC Network’s Streaming Service Shudder Snags Globo’s ‘The Night Shifter’

    AMC Networks streaming service Shudder has picked up horror film “The Night Shifter” from Brazilian media giant Globo TV in its continued bid to diversify and expand its programming lineup. This is AMC’s second acquisition from Globo, after 10-episode series “Supermax,” a co-production led by Globo, Argentina’s TVP, Mediaset Spain, Mexico’s TV Azteca, and Uruguayan [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad