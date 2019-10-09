Jenna Dewan to Host ‘Flirty Dancing’ Dating Show on Fox

Jenna Dewan has scored her next hosting gig after “World of Dance.”

The multi-hyphenate has been announced as the emcee for “Flirty Dancing,” a new dancing-dating show hybrid coming to Fox. The show, based on the U.K. format, is set to premiere in winter 2019.

The setup for “Flirty Dancing” sees two complete strangers learn half of a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a blind date where they will then dance together without saying a word. In a twist on the original format, the U.S. adaptation will feature singles performing a different choreographed dance with two potential love interests, before choosing the one with whom they have the strongest connection.

“‘Flirty Dancing’ is a truly unique format – it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. It’s fun, fresh and romantic, and broadens the dating format far beyond its traditional boundaries,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment. “Jenna is our dream host. She knows all about how powerful connection and chemistry can be on the dance floor. So there really is no one better to help guide these singles in their search for love.”

Other than her competition show hosting, Dewan recently starred in the film “The Wedding Year” and in the anthology film “Berlin, I Love You.” She played a recurring role on Fox’s medical drama “The Resident” last year and is set to appear in the Netflix musical drama series “Soundtrack.”

“Flirty Dancing” is produced by Second Star, part of Objective Media Group, and All3Media America. Second Star’s Deborah Sargeant and Objective Media Group America’s Jilly Pearce will serve as executive producers. Mike Yurchuk serves as executive producer and showrunner.