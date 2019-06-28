×

Jenji Kohan-Produced Netflix Series ‘Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Casts Its Leads

Maddie Phillips-Anjelica Bette Fellini
The upcoming Netflix comedy series “Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters” has cast its two leads.

Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini will star as the titular teens in the new series executive produced by Jenji Kohan. Phillips and Fellini will star as fraternal twin sisters Sterling and Blair Wesley. In addition, Kadeem Hardison has been cast as Bowser Simmons, while Virginia Williams has been cast as Debbie Wesley.

In the series, after joining forces with a veteran bounty hunter (Kadeem Hardison), sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Phillips) and Blair (Fellini) dive into the world of bail skipping baddies while still navigating the high stakes of teenage love and sex. Sterling and Blair plan to excel in all aforementioned extracurriculars, despite the watchful eye of their buttoned-up community.

Phillips’ previous series credits include appearances on shows like “Van Helsing,” “Supernatural,” “Ghost Wars,” and “Lucifer.” She is repped by Trisko Talent Management and Artists First. Fellini most recently appeared on the Fox-Marvel series “The Gifted.” She is repped by Gersh and manager Roger Paul.

Hardison is repped by Global Artists Agency and Untitled Entertainment. Williams is repped by The Kohner Agency and Emery Entertainment.

“Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters” was created by Kathleen Jordan, who will also serve as co-executive producer. Robert Sudduth will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“We’re not here to judge, y’all,” Jordan and Sudduth said. “We’re here to embrace the nuance. This show is really about two young women trying to live their lives by their own rules, haters be damned. We can’t wait for the world to meet Sterling and Blair. And as for the title, ‘Sex Positive Teenage Bounty Hunters’ didn’t have the same ring.”

Blake McCormick will also executive produce. Kohan will executive produce along with Tara Herrmann under their Tilted Productions banner, which is currently under an overall deal at Netflix. Kohan previously created the hit Netflix prison dramedy “Orange Is the New Black,” which is set to air its seventh and final season in July, and executive produces the Netflix comedy “GLOW,” which will air its third season in August.

“After spending the last seven years in prison, we were ready to break free and have some serious fun,” Kohan said. “Kathleen provided a world we were excited to jump into and shake our hips around.”

(Pictured: Anjelica Bette Fellini, left; Maddie Phillips, right)

