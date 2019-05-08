×
Jenelle Evans Cut From ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Husband Kills Her Dog

By

David Eason Jenelle Evans
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

MTV has severed ties with “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Eason (née Evans) after her husband, David Eason, killed her dog in late April.

MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” an MTV spokesperson told Variety in a statement on Wednesday.

The news of Jenelle’s ouster comes after David shot and killed her French bulldog, Nugget, after it snapped at their two-year-old daughter, Ensley, at their home in Columbus County, N.C. The reality star has been engulfed in controversy during the majority of her time on the series.

Jenelle first appeared on TV in “16 and Pregnant’s” Season 2 premiere in 2010. She then joined the cast of “Teen Mom 2” in 2011, and has starred in the eight seasons alongside Chelsea DeBoer and Kailyn Lowry as the reality show documented their lives as young mothers. Her and David married in 2017, and David was fired from the show in February 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.

“Teen Mom 2” recently returned from a midseason break on May 7 and still has 15 episodes slated for the eighth season.

