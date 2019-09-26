Jeffrey Hirsch Upped to President, CEO of Starz

Premium cabler Starz has promoted chief operating officer Jeffrey Hirsch to CEO and president of the network, effective immediately. The move follows the exit of former Starz CEO Chris Albrecht in February.

“Jeff continues to lead Starz’s transformation into one of the world’s premier subscription platforms,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in a release. “He has a clear strategic vision, great understanding of where our business is headed and strong relationships that will all contribute to Starz’s continued strong growth and evolution.”

In his new role, Hirsch will be in charge of shaping Starz’s overall business and programming strategy, and drive its expansion internationally. He joined the network four years ago as president of global marketing and product development, was promoted to COO in 2016, and has been running Starz for nearly a year, according to the company. During his tenure, Starz’s domestic subscriber base has grown to 24.7 million from 23.5 million over the past year; its streaming service has 4.4 million over-the-top subscribers in the U.S.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Starz into the future alongside Jon and our team,” said Hirsch. “Over the last several years Starz has been on the leading edge of innovation across our industry,

transitioning to a digital world with the launch of our App and OTT business and most recently through the expansion of our global footprint. As our evolution continues, our remarkable line-up of premium original series and vast library of content will drive both our domestic and international growth as we look to capture new audiences and subscribers around the world.”