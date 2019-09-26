×

Jeffrey Hirsch Upped to President, CEO of Starz

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeffrey Hirsch Starz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Starz

Premium cabler Starz has promoted chief operating officer Jeffrey Hirsch to CEO and president of the network, effective immediately. The move follows the exit of former Starz CEO Chris Albrecht in February.

“Jeff continues to lead Starz’s transformation into one of the world’s premier subscription platforms,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in a release. “He has a clear strategic vision, great understanding of where our business is headed and strong relationships that will all contribute to Starz’s continued strong growth and evolution.”

In his new role, Hirsch will be in charge of shaping Starz’s overall business and programming strategy, and drive its expansion internationally. He joined the network four years ago as president of global marketing and product development, was promoted to COO in 2016, and has been running Starz for nearly a year, according to the company. During his tenure, Starz’s domestic subscriber base has grown to 24.7 million from 23.5 million over the past year; its streaming service has 4.4 million over-the-top subscribers in the U.S.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Starz into the future alongside Jon and our team,” said Hirsch. “Over the last several years Starz has been on the leading edge of innovation across our industry,
transitioning to a digital world with the launch of our App and OTT business and most recently through the expansion of our global footprint. As our evolution continues, our remarkable line-up of premium original series and vast library of content will drive both our domestic and international growth as we look to capture new audiences and subscribers around the world.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to Headline 2020

    Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to Headline 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

    It’s a pretty great time to be Jennifer Lopez. Fresh off her much buzzed performance in the movie “Hustlers,” the multi-talented performer has announced she will be hosting the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira. More to come… Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi pic.twitter.com/c7oXQM0vjq — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) [...]

  • Kirsten Dunst as Krystal Stubbs in

    'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

    Showtime has renewed the Kirsten Dunst-led comedy series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” for a second season. Dunst stars as Krystal Stubbs, a minimum-wage water park employee in 1990s Florida who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM) — the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that [...]

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    Fox, Dish Reach Impasse in Contract Talks Hours Before Football Kick-Off

    Subscribers to the Dish satellite service found themselves without stations and sports networks owned by Fox Corporation Thursday after the two sides found themselves at loggerheads over a new carriage deal. Dish and Fox have been haggling for weeks over new terms. And each company blamed the other for the situation. In a statement, Fox [...]

  • Jeffrey Hirsch Starz

    Jeffrey Hirsch Upped to President, CEO of Starz

    Premium cabler Starz has promoted chief operating officer Jeffrey Hirsch to CEO and president of the network, effective immediately. The move follows the exit of former Starz CEO Chris Albrecht in February. “Jeff continues to lead Starz’s transformation into one of the world’s premier subscription platforms,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in a release. “He [...]

  • Masters of Doom Book

    ‘Masters of Doom’ Pilot at USA Network Sets Cast, Director

    The “Masters of Doom” pilot in the works at USA Network has found its main cast members, as well as its director. Eduardo Franco (“Booksmart”), Patrick Gibson (“The OA”), John Karna (“Valley of the Boom”), Jane Ackermann (“Neptune”) and Siobhan Williams (“Deadly Class”) have all joined the cast in central roles, as well as “Succession” [...]

  • J BalvinJ. Balvin in concert at

    J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Address Lack of Urban Nominees at Latin Grammys

    To say that Tuesday’s announcement of the Latin Grammy nominations got a strong reaction from artists, producers and industry insiders is a major understatement: The Latin Recording Academy found itself under a hailstorm of criticism for what many considered a snubbing of the urban Latin music genre. Within hours, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Natti Natasha, [...]

  • Sunnyside

    TV Review: 'Sunnyside'

    Kal Penn is an appealing actor whose airy, loose charisma has lately exceeded his luck: On TV in recent years, Penn has appeared on vexed series including “We Are Men,” “Battle Creek,” and “Designated Survivor.” Happily, on his new sitcom, “Sunnyside,” Penn seems to be porting in experience from a different part of his career [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad