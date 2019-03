Jeff Zucker, the leader of cable-news outlet CNN, is about to add sports to his portfolio, giving him expanded oversight of more of the most valuable content in today’s media landscape – live programming.

Zucker is expected to head AT&T’s Turner Sports, according to three people familiar with the matter, expanding his influence at the telecom giant as it moves quickly to re-organize WarnerMedia, the media conglomerate it purchased in June for $81 billion. David Levy, the president of Turner, had supervision of its sports properties, but has decided to leave after he and AT&T could not come to terms on a new role at WarnerMedia.

A WarnerMedia spokesman declined to comment, and a spokeswoman for Zucker could not be reached for immediate comment. The Wall Street Journal previously reported Zucker’s new duties.

More to come…