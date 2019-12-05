Consumer Reporter Jeff Rossen Joins Hearst Television

Jeff Rossen, a TV journalist who became a fixture on NBC’s “Today” with reports about consumer tips and avoiding scams, is taking up a new role at Hearst Television.

Rossen will become the company’s chief national consumer correspondent, a new role, and will continue to deliver his “Rossen Reports” that help people analyze how to save money and lead better lives. He will be based at the company’s New York headquarters, and will create reports for broadcast, digital and mobile venues.

“Jeff has brought relatability and trustworthiness to his impressive array of assignments, establishing a brand as America’s premier consumer reporter,” said Barbara Maushard, senior vice president, news, at Hearst Television, in a prepared statement. “Jeff and ‘Rossen Reports’ are a perfect fit for our efforts to bring to local viewers throughout the country stories that are impactful and relevant to their lives; ‘Rossen Reports’ is an ideal complement to our growing investigative reporting initiatives, as underscored by our recent launch of a Washington-based investigative unit.” Hearst launched a Washington, DC-based national investigative unit, headed by former CBS News correspondent Mark Albert, in 2018, and hired Soledad O’Brien to host its weekly public affairs program “Matter of Fact” in 2016.

Rossen’s investigations encompass everything from how to travel more economically to how to navigate medical bills. His reporting once prompted an insurance company to approve the use of a drug to treat a man suffering from a terminal disease. He is the author of 2017’s “Rossen to the Rescue: Secrets to Avoiding Scams, Everyday Dangers, and Major Catastrophes.”

He is a graduate of Syracuse University and worked at that city’s ABC affiliate, WSYR, before moving to Detroit’s Fox affiliate, WJBK-TV and New York’s WABC. He joined NBC News in 2008, and left after his most recent contract expired in 2019.