Jeff Glor Will Co-Host Saturday ‘CBS This Morning’

Jeff Glor is moving to morning news from evening news at CBS.

CBS News said Thursday that Glor, recently moved off a stint of “CBS Evening News,” would take up duties as co-host of the Saturday edition of “CBS This Morning” abd also serve as a special correspondent.

He will start the new morning assignment on June 22, and will join co-hosts Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller.

The new duties keep Glor at CBS News in a time of transition. The anchor, who had called CBS News home for 12 years, was placed at “Evening News” under different management , and while his tenure was well received, the newscast fell further behind its NBC and ABC rivals. New CBS News President Susan Zirinsky has been in the midst of orchestrating a talent overhaul at the news division in an effort to make up ratings ground.

More to come…