×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jeff Daniels to Play Former FBI Director James Comey in CBS Studios Miniseries

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Daniels
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutte

Jeff Daniels has found his next challenging role.

The actor is set to star as former FBI Director James Comey in a four-hour CBS Studios event miniseries based on Comey’s bestselling book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

Comey was dismissed from his FBI role in May, 2017, after President Trump took objection to Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hilary Clinton’s emails. Comey famously learned of his dismissal from TV news reports that played in the background in the middle of his speech to agents at a Los Angeles field office. The series will likely deal with President Trump in some form as Comey’s book, published in April, 2018, discusses his relationship with the President among other issues.

“Captain Phillips” screenwriter Billy Ray has adapted the book and will be directing the as-yet-untitled series, which is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin. The drama is slated to being production in November, 2019 with an airdate to be announced at a later date. CBS Studios has yet to determine whether the series will air on Showtime, CBS Access or both.

“Jeff is so perfect for this part. Great actor, instant integrity, loads of warmth, intelligence, complexity and gravitas. We talked backstage after I saw him in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ on Broadway, and I knew I was looking at the only person who could play Jim Comey. Lucky for me, he said yes,” said Ray of Daniels’ casting.

The miniseries will be produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS TTV Studios. 

Daniels is represented by ICM Partners, Martino Management and Rogers & Cowan.

More TV

  • Jeff Daniels

    Jeff Daniels to Play Former FBI Director James Comey in CBS Studios Miniseries

    Jeff Daniels has found his next challenging role. The actor is set to star as former FBI Director James Comey in a four-hour CBS Studios event miniseries based on Comey’s bestselling book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.” Comey was dismissed from his FBI role in May, 2017, after President Trump took objection to [...]

  • Dylan Dog story

    James Wan Teams up With Italy's Bonelli on 'Dylan Dog' Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Aquaman” director James Wan’s Atomic Monster is teaming up with prominent Italian comics publisher Sergio Bonelli Editore to co-produce an English-language TV series based on cult horror comic “Dylan Dog. Bonelli’s “Dylan Dog” property is being developed as a 10-episode live-action series based on Tiziano Sclavi’s popular franchise chronicling the exploits of its titular British [...]

  • Batwoman CW

    TV Ratings: 'Batwoman' Debuts to 1.8 Million Viewers

    “Batwoman” came swinging into action on The CW on Sunday night. The Ruby Rose-led series debuted to a 0.5 rating and 1.8 million viewers, a solid start for a CW series and well above the two shows which debuted last year on the network in “Roswell, Nex Mexico” and “Legacies.” Season 5 of “Supergirl” followed [...]

  • "A Perfect Man"

    SND Boards Pair of French Thriller Series 'A Perfect Man,' 'Doubt' (EXCLUSIVE)

    SND, the commercial arm of French TV network M6, has acquired international sales rights to “Doubt” and “A Perfect Man,” a pair of four-part French thriller series, in the run-up to Mipcom. “Doubt” was created by Sophie Lebarbier and Fanny Robert, the duo behind the hit French procedural series “Profiling.” Directed by Laure de Butler, [...]

  • Thierry Lachkar

    Youngest Media Expands Into France With Former Shine Executive

    In the run-up to Mipcom, the entertainment company Youngest Media is joining forces with the Paris-based production company Deeply Superficial to create Younger Media France. Youngest Media was founded in 2016 by David Flynn and Lucas Church, respectively the former CEO/chairman and CCO at Endemol. Headquartered in London, Youngest Media has already delivered several popular formats, [...]

  • Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale

    New ‘Walking Dead’ Series Lands at Amazon, AMC in International Markets

    The upcoming third series in “The Walking Dead” universe will play on Amazon Prime Video and AMC’s channels internationally. The series is in production in the U.S. before bowing on cable net AMC in North America. Amazon has pre-bought it for Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and most of Europe. The exceptions in Europe [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad