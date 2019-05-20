×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jeff Collins Will Oversee Fox News Ad Sales

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fox News Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox News

Fox Corporation named Jeff Collins, a former digital-advertising executive, to oversee advertising sales for all of its Fox News media outlets, putting a new face behind the effort at a time when the company is making different outreach to Madison Avenue. 

Collins hails from Viant Technology, a digital-advertising and publishing concern that was acquired by Time Inc. in 2016, then became part of Meredith Corp. when it purchased Time. He chief revenue officer of Viant, where he was chief revenue officer, and helped manage everything from the acquisition of a mobile-ad company to the operations of the social-media pioneer Myspace. He spent 18 years at Turner Broadcasting, where he was very involved with ad sales for CNN and several of its properties.

Collins will oversee ad sales for Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and Fox News Digital. He replaces Marianne Gambelli in the role after she was named president of advertising sales forall of Fox Corp., and will report to her. “Jeff’s proven track record in identifying new revenue streams and implementing strategic partnerships will add depth and innovation to our sales team. We look forward to welcoming him to Fox News as we further expand our business beyond traditional platforms,” Gambelli said in a prepared statement.

Related

Fox News has been in the midst of a new effort to lure advertisers. The company in February began a promotional effort to remind ad buyers of the size of Fox News’ audience, noting that the outlet has large viewership across the nation, no matter whether the region tilts red or blue. Fox News invited ad executives to tour its facilities in March. Advocacy groups have scrutinized the sponsors of prime-time hosts like Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson, pressuring marketers to boycott those programs in the wake of statements the hosts  have made on immigration and other topics. Fox News has moved some ads to other parts of its schedule, but the company has not seen a dip in overall advertising revenue.

Collins’ digital expertise will come in handy, as Fox News is taking new steps in the online arena. The company has overhauled digital operations for Fox News Channel, and its CEO, Suzanne Scott, has described early plans to do the same for Fox Business. The company last year launched Fox Nation, a subscription based streaming-video outlet, which at present does not run commercials.

It’s the opportunity of a lifetime to work on such a dynamic and powerful brand and I look forward to pairing my expertise across linear and digital platforms with the network’s incredibly loyal audience,” Collins said in a statement.

A graduate of the University of Delaware with a degree in political science and minor in economics, Collins began his career with CNN as a sales assistant in 1996.

.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More TV

  • Fox News Logo

    Jeff Collins Will Oversee Fox News Ad Sales

    Fox Corporation named Jeff Collins, a former digital-advertising executive, to oversee advertising sales for all of its Fox News media outlets, putting a new face behind the effort at a time when the company is making different outreach to Madison Avenue.  Collins hails from Viant Technology, a digital-advertising and publishing concern that was acquired by [...]

  • La Casa de Papel Netflix

    Madrid Region Booms as an International Production Hub

    Madrid is booming as never before in its 125-year film history; arguably, no other European site is currently transforming so quickly into a global production hub. A 20-minute drive north of the Spanish capital, a large white-concrete hanger has been built beside the Madrid-Burgos motorway, at the entrance to Tres Cantos, a well-heeled satellite village and industrial [...]

  • Game of Thrones: Plastic Water Bottle

    'Game of Thrones': Plastic Water Bottle Spotted in Series Finale

    Two weeks after a rogue coffee cup made its way into an episode of “Game of Thrones,” another modern-day refreshment popped up in Westeros, this time in the form of a plastic water bottle. During one of the most important scenes in Sunday’s farewell episode, in which “The Iron Throne” was decided,  a water bottle [...]

  • Westworld Season 3 Trailer

    'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Focuses on New Cast Member Aaron Paul

    Ahead of the final episode of “Game of Thrones,” HBO released the first trailer for the new season of another flagship show: “Westworld.” The first look at the third season of the sci-fi show puts the focus on new series regular Aaron Paul, best known for his run on “Breaking Bad.” The trailer doesn’t reveal [...]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "218 (Season Finale)"

    Adam Lambert Does Double Performing Duty on 'Idol' as New Winner Is Crowned

    A new “American Idol” winner was crowned Sunday night, but not before Adam Lambert returned to the stage for the season finale for a pair of performances that included his new single and a duet with eliminated contestant Dimitrius Graham Sunday. The show concluded with Louisiana teen Laine Hardy showered in confetti as he was [...]

  • Beyonce Emilia Clarke

    Emilia Clarke Worried Beyonce Would Hate Daenerys After 'Game of Thrones'' Final Season

    After eight seasons as the Mother of Dragons, “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke has a lot of celebrity fans. But the most impressive? Probably Queen Bey. In a New Yorker interview posted after Sunday night’s series finale, Clarke revealed that she met Beyonce at an Oscars after-party hosted by the musician and her husband, [...]

  • Game of Thrones Finale

    Why the 'Game of Thrones' Finale Couldn't Have Satisfied Everyone

    The “Game of Thrones” finale may have achieved a strange feat: Aiming for fan service while being constrained, by its very nature, to the reality that it would end up pleasing only very few. The episode was larded with character touches designed for devotees — from a title, at long last, for fan favorite Bronn, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad