Jeff Bridges to Star in FX Drama Series ‘The Old Man’

Jeff Bridges is set to star “The Old Man,” a new drama that has been ordered to series at FX, Variety has learned.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, “The Old Man” centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine will pen the series adaptation in addition to serving as executive producers on the series. Warren Littlefield will also executive produce along with Bridges, Dan Shotz, and David Schiff. Fox 21 Television Studios will produce in association with The Littlefield Company. Production on the series will begin this fall.

“Jeff Bridges is an iconic, extraordinary actor and to have him as the star of this series is an incredible moment for FX,” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Entertainment. “Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine have delivered an amazing pilot script and Jeff is perfect for the role of Dan Chase. We’re also happy to be working with Warren Littlefield, with whom we’ve had such a terrific partnership on Fargo, along with our partners at Fox 21.”

This will mark the first starring TV role of Bridges’ career. He has been nominated for seven Academy Awards throughout his career, winning one in for best actor for his role in the film “Crazy Heart.” He is known for his roles in films like “Hell or High Water,” “The Last Picture Show,” “The Big Lebowski,” and “TRON.”

He is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.

Steinberg, Shotz and Levine are re-teaming after their four-season run on the Starz series “Black Sails.” That series was co-created and executive produced by Steinberg and Levine and executive produced by Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz recently signed an exclusive overall deal with Fox 21.