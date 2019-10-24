×

Jeff Bridges' FX Pilot 'Old Man' Casts E.J. Bonilla, Leem Lubany (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of EJ Bonilla; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The FX drama pilot “The Old Man” starring Jeff Bridges has added two new cast members.

Variety has learned exclusively that both Leem Lubany and E.J. Bonilla have joined the project. In addition to Bridges, they join previously announced cast members John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, the series centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Lubany will star as a younger version of Abbey Chase, the deceased spouse of Dan Chase. Thirty years prior to the events of the story, she shares in his double life, before tragedy strikes in the form of a debilitating disease. Bonilla will play Raymond Waters, a CIA operative who must join forces with FBI agent Harold Harper (Lithgow) in order to catch up with the fugitive Chase.

Lubany is no stranger to the espionage genre, having previously starred in the Audience Network series “Condor.” She is also set to star in the upcoming Channel 4 series “Baghdad Central.” On the film side, she made her onscreen debut in the film “Omar” from director Hany Abu-Assad, which was nominated for the Academy Award for best foreign language feature in 2014. She has also appeared in the films “Rock the Kasbah” and “Saint Judy.”

She is repped by UK agent Hannah Hodgkinson, manager Sandy Erickson, and attorney Dave Feldman.

Bonilla’s past TV credits include the Nat Geo series “The Long Road Home,” as well as shows like “Bull,” “Colony,” “Insecure,” Madam Secretary,” “Shameless,” and “Younger.” He also recently appeared in the films “Gemini Man” and “The Kitchen.”

He is repped by Innovative Artists and MKS&D Talent Management

Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine will pen the series adaptation in addition to serving as executive producers on the series. Warren Littlefield will also executive produce along with Jon Watts, Bridges, Dan Shotz, and David Schiff, with Watts also directing the pilot. Fox 21 Television Studios will produce in association with The Littlefield Company. Production on the pilot will begin this fall.

