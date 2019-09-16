Jeff Bridges FX Pilot ‘Old Man’ Casts Amy Brenneman

Amy Brenneman has joined the cast of the FX drama pilot “Old Man.” She joins previously announced cast members Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, the series centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Brenneman will play Zoe, who rents a room to Chase not knowing he’s on the run. But when the truth is revealed, she’ll draw on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day. The character is described as picking up the pieces after a bruising divorce.

Brenneman is best known for her starring roles in shows like “Judging Amy,” “Private Practice,” “The Leftovers,” and “NYPD Blue.” She also co-created and produced “Judging Amy.” She earned two Emmy nominations for supporting and guest actress in a drama series for “NYPD Blue,” while “Judging Amy” earned her three Emmy and three Golden Globe nominations. Her other recent TV credits include “Jane the Virgin” and “Veep.”

She is repped by CAA and Mosaic.

Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine will pen the series adaptation in addition to serving as executive producers on the series. Warren Littlefield will also executive produce along with Jon Watts, Bridges, Dan Shotz, and David Schiff, with Watts also directing the pilot. Fox 21 Television Studios will produce in association with The Littlefield Company. Production on the series will begin this fall.