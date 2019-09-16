×

Jeff Bridges FX Pilot ‘Old Man’ Casts Amy Brenneman

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Amy Brenneman has joined the cast of the FX drama pilot “Old Man.” She joins previously announced cast members Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, the series centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Brenneman will play Zoe, who rents a room to Chase not knowing he’s on the run. But when the truth is revealed, she’ll draw on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day. The character is described as picking up the pieces after a bruising divorce.

Brenneman is best known for her starring roles in shows like “Judging Amy,” “Private Practice,” “The Leftovers,” and “NYPD Blue.” She also co-created and produced “Judging Amy.” She earned two Emmy nominations for supporting and guest actress in a drama series for “NYPD Blue,” while “Judging Amy” earned her three Emmy and three Golden Globe nominations. Her other recent TV credits include “Jane the Virgin” and “Veep.”

She is repped by CAA and Mosaic.

Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine will pen the series adaptation in addition to serving as executive producers on the series. Warren Littlefield will also executive produce along with Jon Watts, Bridges, Dan Shotz, and David Schiff, with Watts also directing the pilot. Fox 21 Television Studios will produce in association with The Littlefield Company. Production on the series will begin this fall.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Jeff Bridges FX Pilot 'Old Man'

    Jeff Bridges FX Pilot 'Old Man' Casts Amy Brenneman

    Amy Brenneman has joined the cast of the FX drama pilot “Old Man.” She joins previously announced cast members Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, the series centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the [...]

  • Steven S. DeKnight

    Steven S. DeKnight Steps Down as 'Jupiter's Legacy' Showrunner

    Netflix’s series adaptation of “Jupiter’s Legacy” has lost showrunner and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight, Variety has confirmed. DeKnight has exited the series over creative differences. DeKnight is currently under an overall deal at the streaming service, which is set to expire in 2020. Sources say he and his team may be negotiating an early exit [...]

  • Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals,

    Taylor Swift Joins 'The Voice' Season 17 as a Mentor

    Taylor Swift is returning to “The Voice” as a mega mentor in the upcoming 17th season of the NBC singing competition series. The “Blank Space” singer will offer advice to each team of artists as they prepare for the knockout rounds in the show. Coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton took to Instagram to share [...]

  • Netflix Lands Streaming Rights to 'Seinfeld'

    Netflix Lands Streaming Rights to 'Seinfeld'

    Netflix yada yada yada “Seinfeld.” Variety has confirmed that the streaming giant has landed the global streaming rights to all 180 episodes the genre-defining sitcom. The deal was struck with Sony Pictures Television, which controls the distribution rights to the NBC series. It is a five-year deal which is set to begin in 2021. “’Seinfeld’ [...]

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda

    'Kingkiller Chronicle' Series Not Moving Forward at Showtime, Lionsgate TV to Shop

    The series adaptation of “The Kingkiller Chronicle” is not moving forward at Showtime as planned. Variety has confirmed with sources that Showtime will no longer develop the series, which has been in the works at the premium cabler since October 2017, for financial reasons. Lionsgate Television, which is producing the show, will now shop the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad