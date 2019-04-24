×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jedediah Bila Named Co-Host ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel named Jedediah Bila a co-host of its weekend broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” giving the contributor a wider platform on the cable-news network.

Starting this Saturday, Bilahwill join co-host Pete Hegseth, along with a rotating third co-host, on the morning program.

“Jedediah’s thoughtful analysis and endearing personality have cultivated a connection with our audience that has grown exponentially over time,” said Lauren Patterson,  senior vice president of morning programming and talent development at the Fox Corp. owned outlet, in a statement. “We are confident that she will make an excellent addition to the ‘Fox & Friends’ family.”

Bila returned to Fox News Channel as a contributor late last year after doing a stint on ABC’s “The View.” She first came to Fox News as a contributor in 2013, appearing regularly on programs such as “Outnumbered” and “The Five.”

Related

Bila, who in the past has billed herself as having libertarian political leanings, is the author of  “#DoNotDisturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life,” released by HarperCollins in October 2018. Before first joining Fox News, Bila was a high school academic dean and Spanish teacher at a private New York City school, and had taught middle school, high school, and college students. She is a graduate of Wagner College and received her Master of Arts from Columbia University.

Popular on Variety

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

More TV

  • Jedediah Bila Named Co-Host 'Fox &

    Jedediah Bila Named Co-Host 'Fox & Friends Weekend'

    Fox News Channel named Jedediah Bila a co-host of its weekend broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” giving the contributor a wider platform on the cable-news network. Starting this Saturday, Bilahwill join co-host Pete Hegseth, along with a rotating third co-host, on the morning program. “Jedediah’s thoughtful analysis and endearing personality have cultivated a connection with [...]

  • True Crime Illustration

    Inside the True Crime Boom Taking Over Prestige TV

    In 2016, the first season of Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story,” about the arrest and trial of O.J. Simpson, swept the Emmys’ limited-series categories, sparking a revival in mainstream interest in both the Simpson case and the true-crime genre. Ever since then, crime stories — American and otherwise — have been multiplying. It’s a boom [...]

  • Jane LatmanTravel Channel 'Portals to Hell'

    Discovery Veteran Jane Latman Named President of HGTV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Longtime Discovery Inc. programming executive Jane Latman has been promoted to president of HGTV, one of the company’s most prominent and successful cable channels. Latman was most recently general manager of Discovery’s Travel Channel and Destination America outlets in addition to serving as executive VP of development and research for Discovery’s ID. She takes the [...]

  • Star Trek logo

    Animated 'Star Trek' Series Greenlit at Nickelodeon

    An animated “Star Trek” series has officially been given the greenlight by CBS Television Studios and Nickelodeon, Variety has learned. The new CG-animated series will follow a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation. As Variety previously reported, the series hails from Kevin and Dan [...]

  • Gabrielle Union Marketing Summit

    Listen: How Gabrielle Union Bet on Herself and Changed Her Brand

    Actress Gabrielle Union said she was nearly 17 years past the expiration date of her mass appeal when she got the brand partnership of her dreams. “They tell you that after 26, ‘Honey, hang it up,'” Union said on the latest episode of the Variety podcast “Strictly Business.” The episode was recorded during a keynote [...]

  • NFL-Sunday-Ticket-DIRECTV

    AT&T CEO Expects DirecTV to Keep NFL Sunday Ticket Exclusively

    AT&T believes it will hang on to DirecTV’s exclusive rights for the NFL Sunday Ticket, even as the league has said it’s considering ending the satellite operator’s exclusivity to extend the out-of-home games package to streaming platforms. “The exclusivity [of Sunday Ticket] should remain as we go forward on DirecTV,” AT&T CEO and chairman Randall [...]

  • FC Edmonton defender Albert Watson (5),

    Mediapro Buys Tri-Lite TV, Sets 2019 Roadmap

    Furthering its expansion in  North America, Spain’s Mediapro has purchased Canadian services company Tri-Lite TV. Put through by Mediapro Canada, the deal comes days after Mediapro confirmed the acquisition of 10-year rights to the Canadian Premiere League, a new soccer competition to launch April 27 across the country. Mediapro has also announced global revenues for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad