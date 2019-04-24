Jedediah Bila Named Co-Host ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’

Fox News Channel named Jedediah Bila a co-host of its weekend broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” giving the contributor a wider platform on the cable-news network.

Starting this Saturday, Bilahwill join co-host Pete Hegseth, along with a rotating third co-host, on the morning program.

“Jedediah’s thoughtful analysis and endearing personality have cultivated a connection with our audience that has grown exponentially over time,” said Lauren Patterson, senior vice president of morning programming and talent development at the Fox Corp. owned outlet, in a statement. “We are confident that she will make an excellent addition to the ‘Fox & Friends’ family.”

Bila returned to Fox News Channel as a contributor late last year after doing a stint on ABC’s “The View.” She first came to Fox News as a contributor in 2013, appearing regularly on programs such as “Outnumbered” and “The Five.”

Bila, who in the past has billed herself as having libertarian political leanings, is the author of “#DoNotDisturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life,” released by HarperCollins in October 2018. Before first joining Fox News, Bila was a high school academic dean and Spanish teacher at a private New York City school, and had taught middle school, high school, and college students. She is a graduate of Wagner College and received her Master of Arts from Columbia University.