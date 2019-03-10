×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jed Allan, Daytime Emmy Nominee and Soap Favorite, Dies at 84

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: YouTube

Jed Allan, who acted in numerous daytime soaps, including “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Santa Barbara,” has died. He was 84.

“So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight,” Allan’s son, Rick, posted on Facebook Saturday night. “He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others.”

Born Mar. 1, 1935, Allan’s first soap roles came in 1964 as Ace Hubbard and Paul Britton, respectively, on Roy Winsor’s CBS series “Love of Life” and “Secret Storm.” In 1971, he joined “Days of Our Lives” as attorney Don Craig, a role that ended in 1985 as the series’ creators wanted to turn over the cast of characters to focus on younger roles. Allan’s work on “Days of Our Lives” earned him a daytime Emmy nod for outstanding actor in 1979.

From 1988-1993, Allan played C.C. Capwell in “Santa Barbara,” the head of the Capwell clan and Robin Wright’s father. After departing the NBC series, he joined “Beverly Hills 90210” in the recurring role of Rush Sanders.

Allan also had several guest spots on series like “Adam-12,” “CSI: Miami,” “Six Feet Under,” and “The Streets of San Francisco.” His best-known non-soap work was as Forest Ranger Scott Turner on “Lassie,” a role he played from 1968-1970.

Allan is survived by three sons, Rick, Mitch, and Dean. He was married to his wife Toby Brown from Sept. 21, 1958 until her death in 2001.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More TV

  • Jed Allan Dead: Soap Opera Favorite

    Jed Allan, Daytime Emmy Nominee and Soap Favorite, Dies at 84

    Jed Allan, who acted in numerous daytime soaps, including “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Santa Barbara,” has died. He was 84. “So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight,” Allan’s son, Rick, posted on Facebook Saturday night. “He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and [...]

  • Noah Oppenheim

    NBC News Readies May Launch of Streaming-Video Service

    NBC News already pumps out stories and headlines via broadcast and cable TV. Soon it will do so on a sustained basis via streaming video. The NBCUniversal unit plans to launch NBC News Now, a free ad-supported news service that will transmit via broadband and is free to anyone, no matter whether they subscribe to [...]

  • Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson Shine in

    TV Review: 'Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul'

    Booking anyone at all to appear in an Aretha Franklin tribute is an act of nerve, since she was arguably the one performer in pop music history who can be said to have had no real peers as a singer, even in her day, much less ours. With that as a given, “Aretha! A Grammy [...]

  • Elisabeth Moss arrives for the world

    SXSW: Elisabeth Moss Talks Filming ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 in D.C.

    “The Handmaid’s Tale” executive producer and star Elisabeth Moss said at SXSW Sunday that she believes there are many countries in the world “that are pretty much Gilead.” Appearing in conversation with Brandi Carlile, Moss said she has heard from people who live in those countries — which she did not name — who say [...]

  • Charlize Theron arrives for the world

    Charlize Theron Has 'Empathy' for Megyn Kelly After Playing Her in Roger Ailes Movie

    It was long after Roger Ailes allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed her that Megyn Kelly went public with her story about the disgraced former Fox News CEO. She explained that she confided in a supervisor but was advised keep quiet and just avoid Ailes if she could. “In retrospect, it was terrible advice,” Kelly said [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad