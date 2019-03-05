Jeanne Mau Promoted to SVP, Entertainment Diversity and Inclusion at CBS

CBS has announced that Jeanne Mau, a longtime programming and diversity exec at the company, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Entertainment Diversity and Inclusion.

In her new role, Mau will supervise the CBS Directing Initiative and Writers Mentoring Program, while serving as liaison with other networks and studios in their diversity and inclusion efforts, and collaborating with producers and showrunners to ensure inclusivity in all aspects of their storytelling.

She will report to Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i, EVP, Entertainment Diversity, Inclusion and Communications for CBS.

“Jeanne is a passionate and driven executive who works tirelessly with our Writers & Directors Initiatives,” said Smith-Anoa’i. “Her efforts are reflected in the numerous careers she has helped launch. The thought and strategic execution she puts forth in her daily role is respected by our numerous constituents. I look forward to Jeanne continuing to advance the conversation of inclusion, and I’m also excited to witness the new ways in which she will diversify the entertainment industry overall.”

Mau will continue to speak on various panels at conferences and universities and represent CBS at various film and television festivals in order to scout new talent and introduce them to the company. In addition, she will also interact with the various guilds to streamline access for their members to connect with the network’s decision makers.

Mau joined CBS in 2000 as an assistant to the vice president of current programming. Over the past two decades, she has made her way up through the company, and served as Vice President, Current Programs, where she was responsible for the day-to-day management of shows such as series as “NCIS,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Criminal Minds.”

Prior to joining CBS, Mau was an assistant in the motion picture marketing department at Paramount Pictures.