×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jeanine Pirro Makes Return to Fox News Channel After Two-Week Absence

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeaninne Pirro
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

“Judge Jeanine” is back in session on Fox News Channel.

Outspoken opinion host Jeanine Pirro returned to her Saturday-night program “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on the cable-news outlet after a two-week absence, saying nothing about her time away from the program or the apparent controversy she sparked before she left.

The Fox Corp.-owned outlet had replaced two broadcasts of her weekly program after condemning remarks the host made about Minnesota Democrat Ihan Omar on March 9. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?” Pirro asked during that show. A handful of advertisers expressed their unease with the comments after they were made. A few national advertisers were spotted during Saturday night’s broadcast.

Fox News issued a statement rebuking Pirro’s words. “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” the network said in a statement. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Pirro also sought to tamp down reaction to her comments with a statement after the initial broadcast. “I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American,” she said. “My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution. I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

Related

Pirro did not mention the episode Saturday night, though she alluded  to her absence in the final moments of the show by telling her viewers how much she appreciated their devotion to the show.

One guest was more direct. Rudy Giuliani,  a former mayor of New York City who has been working as an attorney for President Donald Trump, told Pirro in one of the Saturday broadcast’s earlier segments that “we need your common-sense voice” and that “it’s an honor to be with you again.” Pirro thanked him for the comments, but made no mention of her time away from the show.

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More TV

  • Jeaninne Pirro

    Jeanine Pirro Makes Return to Fox News Channel After Two-Week Absence

    “Judge Jeanine” is back in session on Fox News Channel. Outspoken opinion host Jeanine Pirro returned to her Saturday-night program “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on the cable-news outlet after a two-week absence, saying nothing about her time away from the program or the apparent controversy she sparked before she left. The Fox Corp.-owned outlet had [...]

  • Chris Rock

    Chris Rock Calls Out Jussie Smollett: 'What the hell was he thinking?'

    Although Chris Rock was told to steer clear of the Jussie Smollett case at the NAACP Image Awards, the comedian couldn’t help but toss a couple barbed jokes towards the “Empire” actor. “They said no Jussie Smollett jokes. I know. What a waste of white skin. You know what I could do with that light [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild Leaders Double Down on Threat to Sue Talent Agencies

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America have repeated a threat to sue the major Hollywood talent agencies for alleged conflicts of interest. The leaders issued the threat Saturday during a members-only meeting at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., attended by about 300, according to an attendee. The meeting was the fourth [...]

  • Ashleigh Cummings as Vic McQueen - NOS4A2

    'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'Nos4a2' Premiere Dates Announced

    AMC has announced premiere dates for two of its summer series, Season 5 of “Fear the Walking Dead” and Zachary Quinto vampire series “Nos4a2.” The two series will premiere back-to-back on AMC Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET. “‘Fear’ remains one of the most successful dramas on cable with a [...]

  • ‘The Virtues,’ ‘Just For Today,’ ‘Mytho’

    ‘The Virtues,’ ‘Just for Today,’ ‘Mytho’ Take Top Honors at Series Mania

    Three series from strong creative voices – Shane Meadows’ “The Virtues,” Nir Bergman’s “Just for Today” and the Fabrice Gobert-directed, and Netflix-backed, “Mytho” – shared  major honors at an enlarged, hectic 10th Series Mania, now firmly established in festival, industry and discussion forum terms as one of the major TV events in Europe. A story [...]

  • Yeardley Smith

    Fox Nearly Made a Promo With Lisa Simpson as a Disney Princess, Says Yeardley Smith

    Lisa Simpson may be the newest Disney princess. With Disney finally completing its purchase of 21st Century Fox assets, the company could technically add Lisa Simpson to its ranks of iconic princesses like Snow White, Rapunzel, and Cinderella. Lisa’s voice actor, Yeardley Smith, told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday that Fox [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad