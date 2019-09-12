CBS News Taps Jay Shaylor to Oversee ‘Evening News’ Push Into D.C.

Jay Shaylor will move form working with Wolf Blitzer to helping the venerable “CBS Evening News” storm the nation’s capital.

Shaylor, who has been executive producer of CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” since 2013, has been named executive producer of “CBS Evening News,” and will help guide the program as CBS News moves it to a new base in Washington, D.C. later this fall. CBS News is working to boost the longtime program – the former home of Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather and Katie Couric – out of its perennial third-place ranking. Norah O’Donnell took over as anchor and managing editor of the broadcast in July.

More to come…