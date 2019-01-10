×
Jay Levine Named Warner Bros. Head of TV Business Strategy and Digital Services

Jay Levine has been named executive vice president of television business strategy and digital services at Warner Bros. Entertainment, a newly created role that will encompass corporate planning for the further continued growth and operational management of all businesses in the company’s television group.

Streaming service DC Universe, Warner Bros.’ interests in the Boomerang over-the-top service, Ellen Digital Networks and Uninterrupted are among the digital businesses that will fall under his purview.

As WarnerMedia prepares its own direct-to-consumer streaming services, Levine will become a key member of the studio’s team working with WarnerMedia, said the company,

Levine will report to Warner Bros. Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara.

“As content creation and distribution business models continue to evolve at breakneck speed, we’ll look to Jay in this new corporate role to have his eyes on the horizon for what’s next and how Warner Bros. can not only get ahead of the curve, but help define it,” said Tsujihara in a statement.

Levine first joined Warner Bros. Television Group in 2009 and most recently served as EVP of Warner Bros. Digital Networks, a role that he had stepped into in early 2017.

The move follows last month’s news, reported exclusively by Variety, that Craig Hunegs would be leaving his position at the end of 2018 as head of business for Warner Bros. Television group and president of the studio’s digital networks.

