Jax Media Taps Molly Seymour to Head U.K. Office

Cynthia Littleton

Jax Media, the busy production banner behind Showtime’s “Desus and Mero” and TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” is expanding overseas with the appointment of Molly Seymour to head its U.K. office.

Seymour will be tasked with scouting and developing talent and pursuing opportunities for Jax to produce independent pilots and shorts to help launch new shows in the U.S. and other markets. As head of Jax UK, Seymour will report to Jax Media CEO Tony Hernandez and original programming chief Brooke Posch.

Seymour comes to Jax after spending the past three years as a comedy development executive at Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow Productions.

Jax Media has been in growth mode ever since it was acquired by Imagine Entertainment in February 2018. Seamus Murphy-Mitchell was recently hired to oversee unscripted. A24 co-founder John Hodges was recruited in March to launch a film division.

Jax Media made its name as a producer of distinctive low-budget cable series ranging from Comedy Central’s “Broad City” and “Inside Amy Schumer” to TV Land’s “Younger” to TBS’ “Search Party” to Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” At present  the company is in production on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and Netflix’s “Living With Yourself,” starring Paul Rudd.

