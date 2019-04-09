×
Jason Winer Signs New Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox Television

JASON WINER
Jason Winer and his Small Dog Picture Company have signed a new, multi-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television.

Under the deal, Winer will develop, executive produce and direct projects for all platforms. In addition to directing projects he develops, the deal also contemplates him potentially directing those he does not develop personally, as well as doing some episodic directing as opportunities arise.

“20th has been my creative home since they bought my very first short film over thirteen years ago,” Winer said. “I’m so thrilled to be extending that relationship another three years and expanding my company with Jon Radler, especially during a time of such exciting change and opportunity. I’m deeply grateful to Peter Rice, Dana Walden, Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman for the belief they showed in me way back when, the support they’ve given me over the years, and the passion they continue to show for the work we’re doing together.”

Winer is currently directing the NBC comedy pilot “Perfect Harmony” from Lesley Wake Webster and starring Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp. He is also an executive producer on the ABC comedy pilot “Woman Up,” written and directed by Zoe Lister Jones. Jon Radler serves as his head of development for Small Dog Picture Company and is an executive producer on “Perfect Harmony” and “Woman Up.”

Winer also serves as an executive producer on the ABC comedy “Single Parents” and the CBS comedy “Life In Pieces,” directing the pilot episodes of each.

“We have a long history with Jason and we hope to always be in business with him,” said Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox Television. “First off, he’s a prolific and talented director with a spectacular track record of getting series on the air. He’s wildly creative, a dynamic developer and talent loves collaborating with him, as do we. He just always delivers. He’s a special guy.”

Winer is repped by ICM, Mosaic, and Morris Yorn.

