‘Modern Family’ Director Jason Winer Sets New Show at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC is in tune with “Perfect Harmony” executive producer Jason Winer, developing another show from Winer’s 20th Century Fox TV-based Small Dog Picture Company. The Peacock network has bought the script “Forever Family,” a comedy from writers Austen Earl and Joel Church-Cooper.

Winer will serve as a non-writing executive producer on “Forever Family,” which centers on three different families that live “miles away but worlds apart” and who discover that their adopted children all share the same birth father. Earl and Church-Cooper will executive produce the project, along with Winer and Jon Radler, who heads up development at Small Dog.

“Forever Family” is part of a growing slate for Winer, who sealed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV, now a part of Disney, earlier this year. Winer has been based at 20th for 13 years, and his current credits include “Perfect Harmony,” which premiered on NBC last month, and ABC’s “Single Parents,” now in its second season.

And then there’s Winer’s original TV family — “Modern Family,” now in the midst of its final season. Winer directed that show’s pilot, and went on to helm 18 more episodes. He won a DGA Award for the pilot, among other accolades. Winer directed the pilots to “Perfect Harmony” and “Single Parents” as well; his other credits include “1600 Penn,” “The Crazy Ones” and “Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23,” for which he also helmed the pilot.

Winer and Small Dog also recently sold the project “Barracudas,” starring Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris, and from Christine Pietrosh and Jessica Goldstein, to ABC.

Earl’s credits include co-creating and executive producing “Happy Together” for CBS, as well as working on “The Carmichael Show,” “The Millers” and “Up All Night.” He’s also co-writing a Lionsgate feature for Sebastian Maniscalo. Church-Cooper is showrunner and executive producer of IFC’s “Brockmire,” and has also worked on “Future Man,” “Ground Floor,” “Up All Night” and “Undateable.”

20th Century Fox TV and Small Dog Picture Company are behind “Forever Family.” Northwestern alum Winer is repped by ICM Partners and Mosaic; Earl is repped by Hansen Jacobson; and Church-Cooper is repped by Haven Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.