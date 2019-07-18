×

Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw Among 12 Joining 'Fargo' Season 4 Cast

Will Thorne

FX has announced that Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman and Ben Whishaw will be joining the cast of “Fargo” for its upcoming fourth season.

The cabler previously announced that comedian Chris Rock would also be jumping aboard the hit limited series in a lead role. Season 4 of “Fargo” is set to air in 2020.

Schwartzman will play a character by the name of Josto Fadda, while Whishaw will play Rabbi Milligan and Huston will portray Odis Weff. Rock is set to play the head of a family who has surrendered his youngest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his enemy’s son as his own.

The other new cast members are Jessie Buckley (Oraetta Mayflower), Salvatore Esposito (Gaetano Fadda), Andrew Bird (Thurman Smutney), Jeremie Harris (Leon Bittle), Gaetano Bruon (Constant Calamita), Anji White (Dibrell Smutney), Francesco Acquaroli (Ebal Violante), Emyri Crutchfield (Ethelrida Pearl Smutney), and Amber Midthunder (Swanee Capps).

Described as a story of “immigration and assimilation and the things we do for money,” season 4 of “Fargo” is set in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri, where two criminal syndicates — one Italian, one African-American — have struck an uneasy peace. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons. Rock will play the head of one of the syndicates, who has surrendered his son to his enemy, and who must raise his son’s enemy as his own. But then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies — and everything changes.

Noah Hawley, who created the award-winning series, will again return as showrunner, writer and director. Joel & Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron have also served as executive producers. “Fargo” is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

