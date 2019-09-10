Apple Drops Trailer for Original Series ‘See’ With Jason Momoa (Watch)

Apple released the official trailer “See” starring Jason Momoa on Tuesday.

“See” takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see. He must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed.

Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss’s spiritual leader. “See” also stars Yadira Guevara-Prip, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar, and Marilee Talkington.

The series was written and created by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence. According to Apple, the series features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision.

Watch the trailer below.

“See” will be one of the shows available upon the launch of Apple’s new streaming service, dubbed Apple TV Plus. The others include “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson,” “For All Mankind” and the documentary “The Elephant Queen.” There will be childrens’ programming available at launch as well, including shows like ““Snoopy in Space,” “Helpsters,” and a reboot of “Ghostwriter.”

It was also announced Tuesday that the service will launch on Nov. 1 and cost $4.99 per month. It will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms.