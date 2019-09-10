×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Drops Trailer for Original Series ‘See’ With Jason Momoa (Watch)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Apple

Apple released the official trailer “See” starring Jason Momoa on Tuesday.

See” takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see. He must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed.

Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss’s spiritual leader. “See” also stars Yadira Guevara-Prip, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar, and Marilee Talkington.

The series was written and created by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence. According to Apple, the series features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision.

Watch the trailer below.

“See” will be one of the shows available upon the launch of Apple’s new streaming service, dubbed Apple TV Plus. The others include “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson,” “For All Mankind” and the documentary “The Elephant Queen.” There will be childrens’ programming available at launch as well, including shows like ““Snoopy in Space,” “Helpsters,” and a reboot of “Ghostwriter.”

It was also announced Tuesday that the service will launch on Nov. 1 and cost $4.99 per month. It will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms.

 

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Apple Drops Trailer for Original Series

    Apple Drops Trailer for Original Series 'See' With Jason Momoa (Watch)

    Apple released the official trailer “See” starring Jason Momoa on Tuesday. “See” takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see. He must protect his tribe against a [...]

  • Foreign Sales of French TV Programs

    Foreign Sales of French TV Programs Drew $304 Million in 2018

    French programs brought in 276 million euros ($304.7 million) from international sales and foreign investment through co-productions in 2019. It marked the third highest performance in the last 25 years, according to a study unveiled by the CNC and TV France International. Sales of French programs alone accounted for $190 million (compared with 205 million [...]

  • Hoda Kotb

    Hoda Kotb's Return Boosts 'Today' Over 'GMA'

    TV’s fall season is only just getting into gear, but at least one major network battle is growing louder. Just days after “Good Morning America” usurped rival “Today’s” position as the dominant morning program among the viewers advertisers care about most, “Today” has, for now, elbowed its ABC counterpart out of the ratings category – [...]

  • Robbie Robertson

    Robbie Robertson Set to Keynote Variety's Music for Screens Summit

    Robbie Robertson will be a keynote speaker at Variety‘s second annual Music for Screens Summit, to be held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 29. The first wave of panelists has also been announced for the day-long gathering, which hosts the creators and greenlighters at the intersection of music and visual media. Robertson has two [...]

  • SONGLAND -- "Jonas Brothers" -- Pictured:

    'Songland' Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

    NBC has renewed the unscripted  series “Songland” for a second season. The series takes an inside look at the creative process behind songwriting, and each episode provides one up-and-coming songwriter the opportunity to have their song recorded by a major artist and released immediately after the episode airs worldwide. The show features producer-mentors Ryan Tedder, [...]

  • Norman Lear TCA

    Variety Names Norman Lear First-Ever TV Recipient of Creative Conscience Award

    Norman Lear has been named the Variety‘s first-ever Creative Conscience Award recipient in the field of television. The prolific producer will receive the award at Variety‘s annual showrunners’ dinner, taking place Sept. 17 in Los Angeles, Calif. “For nearly 40 years, Norman Lear’s People For the American Way has stood for social justice, compassion and transparency [...]

  • 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Adds

    'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Adds Three to Cast

    “The Umbrella Academy” is bringing in three new cast members for season 2. Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood and Marin Ireland are all set to join returning cast members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min for the Netflix show’s sophomore outing. Arya, best known for her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad