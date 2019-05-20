Jason Mitchell Dropped From ‘The Chi’ Season 3, Netflix Film

Jason Mitchell is being dropped from a number of his current and upcoming projects.

Variety has confirmed that the up and coming actor will not return for “The Chi’s” already announced third season, with Season 2 of the show currently airing on Showtime. In addition, Mitchell will no longer be starring in the Netflix film “Desperados,” in which he was set to star opposite Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp, and Robbie Amell. Furthermore, Mitchell is no longer repped by UTA or Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

None involved would comment on the reason for severing ties with Mitchell. Reportedly, he was involved in an off-set incident during production on “Desperados,” leading to his dismissal from that project and subsequently from “The Chi.”

The stunning turnaround comes after Mitchell has been in high demand since his breakout role in the 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton,” in which he played NWA member Eazy-E. Since then, Mitchell has starred in films such as “Mudbound,” “Kong: Skull Island,” and “Detroit.” He plays a leading role on “The Chi,” which was created by Lena Waithe. Waithe praised Mitchell at last year’s Television Critics Association winter press tour ahead of the Season 1 premiere, calling him “the black Tom Hanks.”

Deadline was first to report this news.