Fox News Media Taps Jason Klarman as Executive VP, Marketing

Jason Klarman, a veteran TV executive who has served stints at NBCUniversal and Fullscreen Media, has been named executive vice president of Fox Corporation’s Fox News Media, and will supervise brand strategy for Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and other assets that are part of the division.

Klarman will report to Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

Klarman, who had been working as a consultant at Fox News in recent months, widened his profile internally by helping to launch Fox Nation, the company’s subscription-based streaming-video service, as well as a recent effort to woo advertisers to Fox News as part of the industry’s annual “upfront” sales market.

“After welcoming Jason back into the Fox News fold last year to launch Fox Nation, he made an immediate and substantial impact across all of our businesses with his strategic approach to branding and wowed us with his creativity in the process,” Scott said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with him once again.”

Klarman was part of the team that launched Fox News Channel in 1996, and rose to the post of vice president of marketing before departing in 2001 for USA Cable, where he was involved in the marketing of Trio, the cult-favorite cable network that curated critically acclaimed programming before becoming part of NBCUniversal and being shut down. Klarman had most recently served as as president of Hashtag Media Ideas, a content, marketing and digital strategy consulting company he has run since 2016. Prior to that, he was the chief marketing officer for Fullscreen Media. From 2008 through 2013, Klarman served as president of NBCU’ Oxygen Media. Before that, he was executive vice president of marketing and digital at NBCU’s Bravo Media.

Klarman is expected to supervise all brand strategy and marketing initiatives for the Fox News Media’s various outlets, overseeing consumer branding, subscriber acquisition and more. In addition to the cable networks and Fox Nation, he will have a hand in promoting podcasts, Fox News Radio and other types of Fox News content.

Klarman is a graduate of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor with a Bachelor’s degree in economics and political science and earned his MBA in finance and marketing from New York University’s Stern School of Business.