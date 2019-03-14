×
Jason Katims to Adapt Israeli Series ‘On the Spectrum’ as Amazon Pilot

Jason Katims
Amazon has given a pilot order to a half-hour series that hails from Jason Katims.

The series is based on the Israeli format “On the Spectrum” created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. It is described as a coming-of-age comedic drama about three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, striving for the same things that we all desire: To get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.

Katims, who has previously spoken publicly about his son’s Asperger’s syndrome diagnosis, will serve as writer and executive producer on the project. Jeni Mulein of Katims’ True Jack Productions will also executive produce along with yes Studio’s Danna Stern. Universal Television will produce in association with True Jack and yes Studios, which produced the original series.

News of the pilot order comes after it was announced in January that Katims would be leaving his overall deal at Universal Television for a new pact at Apple. He has previously created shows like “Parenthood,” “Roswell,” “About a Boy,” and “Rise.” His writing and producing credits also include hit shows like “Friday Night Lights,” “Boston Public,” and “The Path.” Katims is also attached to write the Netflix space drama “Away,” was picked up straight-to-series back in June. He is currently an executive producer on a pilot at Fox based on the Australian series “Sisters.”

Katims is repped by CAA and Schreck Rose. yes Studios is repped by CAA and attorney Bob Myman.

    Amazon has given a pilot order to a half-hour series that hails from Jason Katims. The series is based on the Israeli format "On the Spectrum" created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. It is described as a coming-of-age comedic drama about three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, striving for the same things that

