Jason Katims Sets Apple Overall Deal

Jason Katims is departing his longtime home at Universal TV for a new multi-year overall deal at Apple.

Katims and his True Jack Productions banner will remain at Universal TV until this summer when his current deal expires before making the move to Apple.

He has previously created shows like “Parenthood,” “Roswell,” “About a Boy,” and “Rise.” His writing and producing credits also include hit shows like “Friday Night Lights,” “Boston Public,” and “The Path.” Katims is also attached to write the Netflix space drama “Away” and to produce the Fox comedy “Sisters,” with both projects hailing from Universal TV. “Away” was picked up straight-to-series back in June.

His film credits include “The Vow,” starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, and “The Pallbearer,” starring David Schwimmer and Gwyneth Paltrow. He began his writing career as a playwright. His plays include “The Man Who Couldn’t Dance” and “Who Made Robert De Niro King of America.”

He is repped by CAA and Schreck Rose.

Katims is the latest high-profile creator to sign a deal with Apple. Previously, the tech giant’s nascent streaming service signed Justin Lin and his Perfect Storm Entertainment banner to an overall TV deal after he had spent six years at Sony TV. Prior to that, Kerry Ehrin became the first person to sign an overall deal with Apple when she was named showrunner on the untitled morning show drama with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon currently in the works there.

This is also the latest instance of a well-known producer ditching a traditional studio for a rich deal with a streaming service. Netflix has managed to sign Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, and Kenya Barris away from ABC Studios (Rhimes and Barris) and 20th Century Fox Television (Murphy) in the past few years.